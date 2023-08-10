Lizzie Deignan: GB needs to attack women’s road race ‘with nothing to lose’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

STIRLING, United Kingdom — Going in with nothing to lose, that’s how Lizzie Deignan would like the British team to race at this weekend’s women’s road race at the “Super Worlds” in Glasgow.

Great Britain brings a strong team with the likes of Deignan, Pfeiffer Georgi, Lizzie Holden, and Anna Henderson, but they are not the top favorites going into the weekend.

Inspired by seeing several breakaway riders take victories at the recent Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Deignan wants her teammates to go in with an aggressive mindset in the hope of upsetting the form book.

“We have to go in there with nothing to lose. You’ve seen in the Tour de France, it’s commercial teams instead of national teams, but the people who took their chances got rewarded. We should have that attitude, too,” Deignan told Velo.

“I think we have a really open chance, and I think Pfeiffer really deserves the leadership. She had a really good spring this year. I think it will be everyone against the Dutch then.”

Deignan will be more familiar with the roads around Glasgow than most in the peloton this weekend. She won a national title in 2013 in Glasgow and took the Commonwealth Games road race win the following year on a route that included the steep climb up Montrose Street.

On that day, the women avoided the worst of the weather as the men rode in apocalyptic conditions in the afternoon. This year, the women are unlikely to avoid the downpour and the weather forecast is for rain, which is likely to have a big impact on the race.

“It’s dynamic, tricky, it’s all about positioning, which I like. I like that edgy racing. It will probably be bad weather and that’s another thing that I like,” she said. “It is like a criterium but I think it’s a whole different thing when it’s on closed roads. Everyone has recced it on open roads and it always feels a lot closer. When it’s on a closed road, you’ve got two lanes and I don’t think it will be as tight as people expect.

“I’ve got a special place in my heart for Glasgow, I won a Commonwealth Games there as well. I think it’s as close to home as I ever expected a world championships to be again. I thought Yorkshire would be it and here we are going for Glasgow.”

Getting back into it

Lizzie Deignan on the Tourmalet at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Deignan has had a very busy racing schedule since she returned to competition earlier this year following the birth of her second child. Since making her comeback at Flèche Wallonne in April, the 34-year-old has packed in some 32 days of racing after riding all three grand tours, RideLondon Classique, and the Tour de Suisse.

“I’m tired honestly, but I’ve got two weeks now to freshen up for the world championships,” she told Velo after finishing the Tour de France Femmes. “I’m tired but satisfied and I feel like a really valued member of the team. I love racing, I’m not someone who likes training, I love the racing aspect of my job so I’m happy to race a lot. I expect to hit a pretty big wall next week.”

Last year, Deignan had to watch the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on television as she was due to give birth only a few weeks later. She would have to wait 12 months before she would get a chance to race it and she made her debut last month.

Over her professional career, Deignan has ridden nearly every race there is on the calendar, but even she found herself surprised by the event when she rolled out from Clermont-Ferrand at the end of July.

“I suppose, coming off the Giro I thought I’m coming into something similar, but it is altogether different from other grand tours, even the Vuelta, because the level is that much higher,” Deignan said. “Because all of the best riders are here, every day was hard, there was no easy day, and that cumulative fatigue and the other Tour de France atmosphere is quite tiring.

“Usually, I really like it and I perform better but it’s quite a different and that cumulates every day, especially for a leader. I wasn’t even on the podium or doing doping control so for the leaders to handle that every day to handle the pressure is something else.”