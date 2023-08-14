Lizzie Deignan promises there’s more to come after world championship top-10

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Lizzie Deignan promised that there was much more to come from her as she racked up her best performance so far since returning from maternity leave in May.

Less than a year since giving birth to her second child, Deignan was in a fight for a medal at the world championships in Glasgow — a place where she had won a national title and a Commonwealth Games gold.

As others fell away, Deignan remained in contention for a medal right up until the final climbs of the day and came in to take sixth place at the road world championships. At the start of the year, Deignan had said it might take at least a year to feel completely back to her best and she believes she still has a way to go to reach her ultimate peak.

“Definitely further to go, that’s why I’m optimistic about my performance. I know the ups and downs that have come before this and there is no such thing as perfect preparation will make all the difference. I’m pleased,” Deignan said.

Deignan had gone into the race initially as a domestique to back up the likes of Anna Henderson and Pfeiffer Georgi but as slipped back through one reason or another, she emerged as the de facto leader.

The 34-year-old had been hoping for a different race with a downpour predicted to fall on the race late in the day. However, much of the heavy rain had fallen the night before and the roads were dry throughout the 154km race.

“I’m really pleased with my performance and tactically I did what I could. I had to change tactics quite a lot during the race. Obviously, looking at the other races previously it was an early breakaway was a smart move, but the conditions never deteriorated,” she said.

“We were hoping for rain but actually it was dry, warm, and fast. The break I was in didn’t work out and I burned a few matches there. It kind of felt a bit relentless, I couldn’t really tell you what happened in the race. I was just trying to stay up at the front. Unfortunately, we lost Anna Henderson to a crash ad she was feeling really good. As a team, I think we rode really well. We were always with the moves, and we were just out-gunned in the final. It wasn’t anything other than not being able to go with the best in the world.”

Lizzie Deignan sits just behind Lotte Kopecky in the lead group (Photo: Pauline Ballet – Pool/Getty Images)

Since returning to racing in May at Flèche Wallonne, Deignan has had a packed schedule of racing. She rode the Vuelta Femenina, the Giro d’Italia Donne, and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, while packing in a few other one-week races to give her 33 race days in just three months.

Deignan told Velo at the end of the Tour de France that she liked to keep herself busy with racing rather than training but she decided to take it easy between the grand tour and the worlds so as not to push herself too far.

“I gambled on having lots of rest. It’s really hard between a massive race like the Tour de France and the world championships to not overcook it, I think a lot of riders are tired,” Deignan said. “It’s a bit of a different point in the season to have it in August. Normally everyone has a bit of a dip and then comes up again for worlds. I feel like everyone is still a little bit fatigued.”

Though a growing amount of the women’s peloton are taking time out to start a family while continuing to race at the highest level, Deignan is still a relative rarity in the bunch. Trying to get in the training she needs while also caring for her two young children with her husband is a fine balance for Deignan.

“I would love to say [things are getting easier], but they just get more complicated, but we will find our balance, that’s what it’s all about. It’s not like every rider on the start line has perfect preparation either. You kind of put that to the back of your mind when you’re on the start line,” Deignan said.