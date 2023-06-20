Greg LeMond hails cycling’s new wave: ‘It’s an exciting sport to watch’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Triple Tour de France champion Greg LeMond is hailing what he terms a very exciting time in cycling unseen in decades.

Just days ahead of the start of the 2023 Tour de France, LeMond, speaking exclusively to Velo, said a new wave of young riders coming through is producing dramatic racing and also offering him a degree of tentative reassurance about where the sport is at.

“I like watching racing right now,” he tells Velo, speaking as part of an interview that also dealt with his ongoing treatment for leukemia. “Since Pogačar won the Tour, the change of the guard, the change in leaders, is so dramatic. I go, ‘what the hell’s going on?’

“It’s really incredible to see young riders [achieving early] because that’s the way it’s historically been. You don’t just improve at 25. You’re there at 18, 19, 20. I see Evenepoel, you have got Pogačar, you got all these young riders that have just replaced these older people. And you go wow.”

LeMond’s era is a strong example of young riders achieving big things. He was the junior world road race champion in 1979, won the senior worlds at 21 and finished third, second and first in his first three Tours de France. His 1986 victory came at 25 years old.

Former teammate and 1986 rival Bernard Hinault won the first two Tours he rode, topping the podium at 23 years of age in 1978, while Laurent Fignon also triumphed the first two times he lined out in the Tour. He was even younger, racing into Paris in the yellow jersey at just 22 years old.

LeMond takes encouragement from the new wave of young riders, feeling that it is a promising development after the dramatic mid-career breakthrough of some others in more recent years.

LeMond previously voiced concerns over the legitimacy of some Tour performances of riders who achieved little as younger competitors, and wonders why things have reverted to the previous pattern.

“The skeptic in me goes ‘why, how did it happen so quickly?’ It literally never changed that dramatically [from one pattern to another – ed.]. Literally, you had riders who were winning everything, and now they are just pack fillers.”

Cautious optimism aside about the more recent performances, LeMond also says that the racing is very exciting to watch.

“When I look at it from an athletic perspective, I think it might one of the most competitive periods of cycling, in terms of leaders competing for the top races,” he said. “And for cycling fans, nothing could be better. Look at last year’s Tour. There’s a dominance, but they’re so close. I think Pogačar is really probably the biggest talent. But there’s other talent that’s so close, and so it makes cycling really exciting.

“Even before – when racing with Hinault and Fignon, Fignon won it, I won it, then you had Roche and Delgado. It means the competition is very close.

“I like the atmosphere today, too. It seems like a different sport than even five or six years ago when I was [working] with Eurosport. They’re more relaxed. The riders are more open. But the racing is dramatically different.”

LeMond on transition: ‘It’s been pretty dramatic’

Greg LeMond, pictured here in 2017, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia last summer, but is feeling better following treatment. (Photo: Shane Stokes/Velo)

Post-racing career, LeMond made headlines with the doubts he raised about Lance Armstrong.

In the past decade, he voiced concerns about the possible use of hidden motors in the sport, with his comments adding some momentum to the UCI’s spot checks, occasional dismantling of machines and introduction of bike scanning.

He believes being vigilant is essential to an ethical sport, but also resists a blanket questioning of riders simply based on their pace up mountains.

“I hear rumors, ‘oh, they’re going so fast up the climbs.’ But I do believe you can’t go by — let’s say — Antoine Vayer’s model because I do look at the riders today, and I feel bad for them in a way because they’re basically forced. If you look at the riders, the same riders 20 years ago would all be five kilos heavier. Not from fat, but from more muscle mass.

“And so they’re riding and losing weight, because it’s all power to weight ratio. I say it’s doesn’t look healthy, but that’s the nature of the sport. That’s why watts are always the key to deciding. Time up a climb is irrelevant, because if you got a new pavement [it skews things – ed.] But if I was 68 kilos and now raced at 64 kilos, I’m going to go a lot faster.

“What I always look at is RPMs because with the wattage output, there’s an efficiency range of rpms. When you’re doing 400 Watts on a climb, today I’m watching it and they are 85 to 90 rpms. That’s historical [matching patterns from further back – ed.]. When you saw climbing at 100 to 110 rpms, give me a break. It wasn’t right, it wasn’t natural.”

He’s cautiously optimistic, hoping for the best, and enjoying what he is seeing.

“It’s been really exciting racing in the last couple of years,” he says. “You’ve got Wout Van Aert, you have got Van der Poel battling out for classics. Now you got Pogačar coming in there. And you’ve got Evenepoel, and the young really good American riders. You’ve got huge, massive new talent coming up.”

He’s particularly impressed by Pogačar, whom some compare to a young Greg LeMond.

“That guy’s an unbelievable talent. I would say he could be the biggest talent since Merckx,” he says. “The guy won the Tour, he won the Tour of Flanders. What I love is he’s really and truly an all-round rider. He’s racing the classics. He’s doing everything. And that’s the old style.

“It’s gotten so specialized lately to climbers. Part of that is, I think, the way that races are designed. But it’s great to see a rider like that.”

He’s also impressed by last year’s Vuelta a España champion, again because of his versatility.

“Evenepoel too is a much more all-round rider. Time trial, climbing. He’s amazing rider. He seems like a good person too.

“You just hope everything’s on the up and up [in the sport].”

Again he returns to the rapid change in the sport, the wave of new talent coming through. “It’s been pretty dramatic,” he says. “Think about it…that eclipse in the past three years. I’ve never seen anything like it in cycling. Just one day to another, just changing. It’s all good.

“I think it’s good time and it’s an exciting sport to watch.”