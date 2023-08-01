Look who’s back: Tadej Pogačar confirms for UCI Road World Championships after Tour de France defeat

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar has recovered from Tour de France fatigue, is trolling on Strava, and is ready to race the UCI Road World Championships.

The Slovenian megastar confirmed this week to his local media that he will saddle up for both the road race and time trial at the Glasgow “mega worlds” this month.

This Sunday’s road race will be the 24-year-old’s first competition since he suffered the second consecutive year of being beaten to the Tour de France by his nemesis Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogačar will be joined by Luka Mezgeč, Domen Novak, Matevž Govekar, Kristijan Koren, Tilen Finkšt, Jaka Primožič, and Anže Skok for the grueling 277km Scottish road race. He will be Slovenia’s only racer for the time trial.

Primož Roglič has opted out of both the road race and TT while he focuses on the upcoming Vuelta a España.

TADEJ POGAČAR IS COMING TO SCOTLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😭 Live footage from the #GlasgowScotland2023 Digital Team Office: https://t.co/QKH65Kexbk pic.twitter.com/qQTyVIomCP — 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) July 31, 2023

‘After the Tour, we decided it was best to take a bit of a break’

Pogačar went deep in his efforts to regain his Tour de France crown last month.

So deep in fact, the two-time yellow jersey was forced to abandon his anticipated start at the recent inaugural European climbing time trial championships, citing post-Tour fatigue.

“After the Tour, we decided it was best to take a bit of a break so unfortunately I won’t make it this time,” he said of the climber championships. “After a bit of downtime, I’ll see where my next races will be, but the focus right now is on rest.”

Pogačar evidently didn’t need too much downtime.

He was out crushing climbs on his local training roads around Monaco this weekend and knocked retired ace Richie Porte out of the “King of the Mountains” slot on the lucrative Col de la Madone segment.

“Baiting Richie Porte to come back in Europe,” Pogačar titled his Strava file with his typical trolling aplomb.

Look who’s back: Pogačar pounces on Porte’s Madone KoM.

The road worlds are a rare gap in Pogačar’s packed-out palmarès. He’s never been in the right place at the right time in the road races, and was bettered by bigger engines in the time trials.

Pogačar will pedal into Glasgow this weekend with relatively long odds.

The road race parcours lacks any long climbs where he could make the most difference, but the repeat ramps could still work well for his Ardennes-suited engine.

The marathon-length 48km time trial might be a stretch too far for Pogačar when watt-monsters like Filippo Ganna, Remco Evenepoel, and Stefan Küng are at the start, however.

No matter what his chances, Pogačar will no doubt come out swinging in his push at a world title. After all, who needs a third maillot jaune when you’ve got a first rainbow jersey?