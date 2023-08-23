Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Lotto Dstny development rider undergoes surgery following training crash

Tijl De Decker won Paris-Roubaix Espoirs this year and will join the elite team in 2024-25.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tijl De Decker, a 22-year-old Belgian talent on Lotto Dstny’s development team, is in the hospital Wednesday following a training crash.

Lotto Dstny officials posted a message on social message to confirm media reports out of Belgium.

“Tijl De Decker was involved in a crash today. He was brought to a local hospital where he underwent surgery,” officials wrote. “Later today he was transported to the [ICU]. More news about the consequences of the crash will follow after further examinations. Our thoughts & prayers are with Tijl.”

Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad reported that police are investigating an incident on public roads, but more details were not immediately available.

“We now have to wait and see how his condition evolves,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper. “An investigation into the exact circumstances is ongoing. I can confirm that a passenger car was involved in the accident.”

The 22-year-old races on Lotto Dstny’s development team, and is set to join the ProTeam squad in 2024 and 2025. He won Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and a stage at the Tour of Taiwan this spring.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

