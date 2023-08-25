Lotto Dstny development rider Tijl De Decker dies after training crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 22-year-old Lotto Dstny development rider Tijl De Decker has died following a training crash earlier this week, his team has confirmed.

De Decker was in a coma following the crash, which happened Wednesday, and was being treated at the Antwerp University Hospital.

Little is known of the details of the incident but Lotto Dstny confirmed that he had collided with the back of a vehicle while out training.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tijl De Decker, following a training accident past Wednesday. The team is heartbroken by this news and sends all of its love and thoughts to Tijl’s family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time,” a statement from Lotto Dstny said.

“Tijl crashed hard into the backside of a car and was brought to the hospital in Lier where he immediately underwent surgery. Later that evening he was transported to the Antwerp University Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle.”

Also read: Lotto Dstny development rider undergoes surgery following training crash

De Decker joined Lotto Dstny’s development squad this season and took two individual wins with the team, including the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs title in May. He finished fourth in the Belgium U23 road race last Sunday.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist”, says CEO Stéphane Heulot. “Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately, he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The whole team at Velo wishes to pass on its condolences to Tijl De Decker’s family and friends at this difficult time.