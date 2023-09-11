Magnus Sheffield ‘glad to be back racing’ in big showing at Tour of Britain

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Magnus Sheffield made his long-awaited return to racing this week, lining out in the Tour of Britain two and a half months after a harrowing crash in the Tour de Suisse.

The American on Ineos Grenadiers had a fine showing in Britain, racing aggressively during the week, placing sixth on Saturday’s seventh stage, and then taking fifth on the final stage to Caerphilly in Wales.

Those two performances saw him leap from 28th overall on Friday to sixth by Saturday evening, and then a final finishing position of fourth overall, just three seconds behind the race winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

“Honestly, it was quite emotional to be back here with the guys,” Sheffield said. “It is my first time coming back after my crash from Switzerland. It was a really hard [few] months.”

It was an impressive performance by the 21-year-old, who capped the week by winning the best young rider classification.

It’s been a tough summer for Sheffield, who was involved in a high-speed crash on stage five of the Tour de Suisse that saw him go over the edge on the descent of the Albulapass.

He crashed at the same corner where Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) had come down a few moments earlier.

Both riders were transported to the hospital with Sheffield diagnosed with a concussion and soft tissue injuries. However, Mäder died the following day, despite the best efforts of the doctors.

Sheffield was obviously impacted by the incident, and he largely remained off social media as he took his time on recovery from the injuries he sustained.

Ineos Grenadiers released a short video clip of the rider Sunday, in which he talked about his feelings of being back in the bunch.

“But I’m really glad to be back in the thick of racing, especially at the end of the race now,” he said in a team video. “I felt really good throughout the week and just took it day by day.”

Sheffield is a talented bike rider, as shown by his victory last year in De Brabantse Pijl, plus his second overall in the 2022 Tour of Denmark and the 2023 Tour of Norway.

Getting back into the flow of things will be good for him, physically and mentally, and should set him up for a good 2024.

Next up appears to be the Memorial Marco Pantani on September 16th, with more events to follow.

“I have a few more races in the rest of the season, so I think I’m just going to take it day by day and enjoy every moment,” he said.