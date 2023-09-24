Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty secure UAE Team Emirates one-two overall in Tour de Luxembourg

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Marc Hirschi and his American teammate Brandon McNulty took a UAE Team Emirates one-two overall in the Skoda Tour Luxembourg on Sunday, with McNulty supporting the Swiss rider on the final stage and helping secure the win.

The two kept close tabs on the Irish national champion Ben Healy (EF Education EasyPost), who had started the tough final leg third overall, three seconds behind Hirschi and one second off McNulty.

His strength in winning Friday’s third stage made the UAE Team Emirates riders wary but Healy appeared to be still fatigued from that effort, looking a little off his usual level on the final leg of the 2.Pro-ranked event.

The Norwegian Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) won from a last-lap breakaway group, jumping clear with just under 2km remaining and hitting the line eight seconds clear of Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team), Frank Bonnamour (Ag2r Citroën Team) and seven others.

Hirisch and McNulty had finished second and third at the first of two intermediate bonus sprints, picking up two and one second respectively and extending their buffer over Healy.

Those riders finished in the main bunch 22 seconds behind Halland Johannessen, with Hirschi’s final winning margin being three seconds over McNulty and five over Healy.

“It was very stressful,” he said. “We actually had a big breakaway go at the start, it was very good for us. But Jumbo, Ag2r, Arkea and Alpecin were not happy. So then it was all day full gas because they wanted to bring back the breakaway.

“Then on the steep climbs I just watched out for Ben. We knew Ben was so close, just seconds [back]. So it was very stressful. But at the end for us it was good that a small group made it to the finish, so it was safe for the bonus seconds. In the end it was five seconds to Ben, so it was enough. My legs were really tired today, so I was happy the breakaway took the seconds.”

McNulty’s second overall is an end of season boost for the American, and adds to what is his most successful year thus far. He won stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia, took the US national TT title and was fourth in the recent world championships time trial.

The 25 year old continues to make progress and will head towards the off-season with a nice morale boost.

LIMPERTSBERG, LUXEMBOURG – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) American rider Brandon McNulty and Swiss teammate Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) celebrate at the end of stage 5 of the Skoda Tour Luxembourg 2023. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

How it unfolded:

The final stage of the Skoda Tour Luxembourg was constantly up and down, something which was likely to promote attacks and also make for a tense GC battle. A dozen riders went clear inside the first hour of racing, with former world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) amongst them, but these were all back in the fold with 26km to go.

The first bonus sprint would be contested on the first passage of the finish line with 23km remaining. EF Education EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz accelerated on the hill leading toward that point, trying to set things up for Healy, but the Irishman wasn’t going as well as on Friday and slipped back in the group.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the sprint, with Hirsch picking up two seconds and McNulty one.

Carapaz attacked after the sprint, was joined by Alexis Guerin (Bingoal WB) with 18km to go, and together they took first and second in the next bonus sprint. Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step) led the bunch across the line for third, just ahead of Hirschi. The Swiss rider remained in the driving seat for the final overall win but still had to be vigilant.

Guerin and Carapaz were brought back with 10km to go, just as Frenchman Ewen Costiou (Team Arkéa Samsic) launched a 5km solo move, with a chase group then catching him. Halland Johannessen used this to springboard clear with 1.7km to go and soloed in comfortably ahead of Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team), Frank Bonnamour (Ag2r Citroën Team) plus seven others.

The main bunch finished 22 seconds back, with Hirschi winning overall and McNulty taking second.

“It is so hard to win these kind of bike races, and the level in this race has been incredibly high,” Halland Johannessen said. “To be honest I thought it was impossible for us to win, but it was a really hard start and a hard day.

“I know after a hard day my legs can still be good, so we just continued to believe. We had two guys in the last lap and we just decided to go for it. I am really, really happy that I could get the win today.”