Marianne Vos pulls plug on 2023 season after leg surgery

Marianne Vos hasn’t been her usual self lately and the Dutch superstar hopes that she’s found the reason behind it after undergoing surgery on her left leg.

Vos revealed on Instagram on Monday that she had the surgery to treat an issue with her iliac artery after enduring pain in her leg and a lack of power along with it.

The surgery means that her road season is over and she will miss at least the first half of the cyclocross season — though it could be more than that — with her recovery from the surgery set to run until the beginning of December.

“Last week I underwent surgery on my left iliac artery. After some days in the hospital, I am currently back home to start a careful recovery and rehabilitation program of 10 weeks. Obviously, this means the end of my 2023 season,” Vos wrote in an Instagram post. “I have been struggling with pain and lack of power in my left leg for a long period of time. This season symptoms became worse and it wasn’t easy that I couldn’t overcome it.

“My biggest hope for now is to be able to return to competition without symptoms. I would love to continue riding and racing at the highest level and will surely do my utterly best to be back. I would like to thank all of you for your ongoing support.”

It is the second time this year that Vos has had to go under the knife because of her iliac artery. In February, the Dutch woman had surgery on the artery after struggling with it during the cyclocross season.

She was back on the bike pretty quickly, though, and started her road season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda at the end of March. Though the classics didn’t quite go to plan, she was in strong form in the spring and she took two stage victories at the Vuelta Femenina and won the points classification.

Recently, she was part of the team that helped Demi Vollering to second place at the world championships in Glasgow at the start of August. She travelled back to the Netherlands for a kermess the following day but she hasn’t raced since.