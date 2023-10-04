Mark Cavendish to Race in 2024 with Astana-Qazaqstan

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish is putting retirement plans on hold, and will race with Astana-Qazaqstan in 2024.

Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France in July with a broken clavicle without surpassing the Eddy Merckx record, and that gnawed at him and his decision in May to retire.

After sources confirmed to Velo last week Cavendish would return next season, team officials announced Wednesday that the Isle of Man superstar will race with the Kazakh-backed team.

“Crashing out of the Tour de France was not a finish of my career I hoped for,” Cavendish said Wednesday. “So, the first thing Alexander Vinookurov said to me there at the Tour de France after my crash was ‘why not do another year?’ Well, my first reaction was ‘no, no.’ I was not ready to change my decision, I was in peace with it. Then I discussed it with my family, my kids and I got their answer: ‘You should carry on, well, just one more year.'”

Cavendish, who turns 39 in May, and his pursuit of setting the all-time stage-win record at the Tour is one of the main reasons for racing one more season. He’s currently tied with Merckx with 34 wins.

He also hinted at a future with the team after he finished racing, but the chance to stay in the bunch at least through next year’s Tour de France was too tempting for the sport’s most successful sprinter.

Team boss Vinokourov had been urging Cavendish to not retire and leave the sport with injury.

“I believe that a true champion should not end his career this way,” Vinokourov said. “So, I asked Mark if in a few years he would regret that he didn’t try again, and, in turn, suggested to reconsider his decision, to stay for another season, and still to try to win a stage in the Tour de France.”

Cavendish was a surprise, late-hour arrival to Astana-Qazaqstan for the 2023 season, and the team did what it could do to create a sprinter train for their star addition.

This time, Vinokourov promises things will be different. Michael Mørkøv is rumored to be arriving to provide an expert leadout in the bunch sprints.

“While this season Mark’s arrival in the team was quite unexpected, then for the next year we are preparing thoroughly, seriously reviewing the squad, strengthening the sprint direction, making personnel changes,” Vinokourov said. “It won’t be easy to better the record he shares with Eddie Merckx, it would be a historic achievement, but we have a chance, and we have to use it.

“As for the plans after 2024, certain discussions are underway, and the team is interested in continuing cooperation with Mark,” he said. “But, of course, first of all our thoughts are about the upcoming season.”