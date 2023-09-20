Reusser, Tarling win European time trial championships, Küng crashes into barriers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The queen and the new prince of time trials roared to European titles on Wednesday.

Marlen Reusser and Josh Tarling set the fastest times on a 28.7km course to bring home the gold medals.

Tarling stunned Wout van Aert and the other favorites, and relegated pre-race favorite Van Aert into bronze after the 19-year-old stopped the clock in 31:30 (54.667kph) at 42 seconds faster than Stefan Bissegger and 43 seconds faster than Van Aert.

“It was hard. I felt weaker today than I did in the worlds,” said Tarling, who was bronze in Glasgow. “The wind was really hard. Originally it was a lot of over and under with the crowsswind, but it changed to more steady cross both ways, with no tailwind or headwind. It was just about holding high power all day.”

Stefan Küng crashed into the barriers while riding in an aero tuck. (Photo: Eurosport)

Swiss star Stefan Küng crashed into the barriers near the end of his race that likely would have put him within podium range.

Küng was racing with his head down in an aero tuck when he plowed into the race barriers at a pinch point on the course. Cut up and bloodied, he crossed the line in 11th place.

Images at the finish line revealed a deep gash in his aero helmet, which are designed more for aerodynamic advantages than safety. Doctors examined the Swiss rider extensively after the race.

No rival for Reusser: ‘It’s a special day

Marlen Reusser celebrates gold. (Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In the women’s race, Reusser (Switzerland) was back on the top step of a TT podium at the European championships little more than a month after she stepped off her bike at the time trial worlds in Scotland.

Reusser smashed the other competition on the pan flat course around the Drenthe region. She stopped the clock in a time of 35:53 to beat Britain’s Anna Henderson by 43 seconds to take the gold medal for the third time at the continental championships.

The fight for the silver and bronze medals were far closer with second to sixth split by just 13 seconds. Henderson, who just missed out on a medal at the worlds last month, edged out Christina Schweinberger (Austria) by a single second to take silver.

In turn, Schweinberger was just four seconds ahead of former French TT champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot.

As the defending champion, Reusser was the last rider off the ramp.

There were questions about how she might perform after she quit the worlds TT in Glasgow midway through, later citing her mental health as the reason behind the decision to step off the bike.

However, it was clear early on that this was Reusser back to her best as she obliterated the fastest times as she completed the course. So quick was she that she caught Riejanne Markus, her minute-woman, as she was approaching the finish line.

“It’s really, really special and nice to win it the third time. It makes me really happy because today is my birthday. It’s a really special day,” Reusser said after the finish. “I think for my physics [sic] it is good, although at the moment I can also climb very well so it doesn’t really matter. What is in favor for me is maybe that it isn’t too technical, but I would prefer a bit more interesting parcours.”

Reusser and most of the other riders will be back in action Saturday for the elite women’s road race, which features five laps over the famous VAMberg.

The elite men race Sunday for the European road racing title.