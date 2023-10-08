Maryland Cycling Classic to Return in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Maryland Cycling Classic, the United States’ highest ranked UCI event, will return September 1, 2024 for its third edition, race organizers announced.

Organizers estimate 80,000 people spectated the second edition last month, along with nearly 800,000 viewers of the live stream, an eight-fold increase from the first edition.

“We’re thrilled with the results of the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic, especially the increased level of spectator and community engagement,” said Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport & Entertainment Corp. of Maryland, the event’s owners. “Every major indicator showed an increase, marking an important year for growth in year two. This sets us up for a great event in 2024, and we look forward to building on this year’s success.”

The 2023 race included six WorldTour teams and a field of over 110 riders, including several Tour de France stage winners.

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) conquered the second edition last month, coming in over two minutes clear of runner up Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) finished third.

In addition to the race on Sunday, the Maryland Cycling Classic offers free community events all Labor Day Weekend long, and a school visit program with bike giveaways.