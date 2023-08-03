Matej Mohorič poised to win Tour of Poland by 74 hundredths of a second

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After nearly 24 hours and six stages of racing, only 74 hundredths of a second divide race leader Matej Mohorič and Joâo Almeida at the Tour of Poland.

The pair is all but knotted up, yet the tiebreaker tilts to Mohorič on fractions of a second taken in Thursday’s individual time trial.

Going into Friday’s final sprint stage, time bonuses could decide everything.

“I couldn’t have gone one second faster today,” Mohorič said after the 16.6km time trial. “I had really good legs so I gave it everything and did just enough to hold on to the jersey.”

The Bahrain Victorious rider started Thursday’s time trial 12 seconds ahead of Almeida, who was favored to surge into the leader’s jersey.

The Portuguese rider on UAE Team Emirates was 13 seconds slower than stage winner Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal Quick-Step) to hit second on the stage, and 12 seconds faster than Mohorič, but it wasn’t enough to snatch the lead.

When the times were tabulated, Mohorič is fractions of a second faster than Almeida.

Friday’s 167km flat stage between Zabrze and Krakow should see a bunch sprint, but there are two intermediate sprints along the way with bonus seconds on offer, plus more at the line.

Mohorič knows how a race can flip on time bonuses. Last year, he usurped defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to win the CRO Race on final-stage time bonuses.

“The last GC I won, at the Cro Race last year, I was two seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard going into the last stage. But I managed to finish second in the bunch sprint in Zagreb and I took the overall,” Mohorič said.

Almeida, who returned to racing this month after hitting third at the Giro d’Italia and winning the Portuguese national time trial title, is taking the close call in stride.

“I did the best I could in the TT, for sure it’s a bit frustrating to lose by such a small margin but I did all I could but Mohorič was better so chapeau to him,” said Almeida, who will race worlds and the Vuelta a España. “I can look back and ask myself if I could have gained the extra second here or there, but in the end it doesn’t matter, I’m pleased enough with the result and for sure it’s always better to be second than third.”

Mohorič riding on a high

Mohorič, left, and Almeida enjoy the moment. (Photo: Sprint Cycling/Velo)

Mohorič, who will not be racing the elite men’s road worlds this weekend in Glasgow, is still riding high from winning a stage at the Tour de France last month.

Mohorič broke down in tears in his photo-finish victory at the Tour last month, and he’s poised to win another race by the closest of margins.

“I just have to make sure João doesn’t take any bonus seconds. If he goes for them so will I,” Mohorič said. “Only he can take the jersey from me so I will make sure I never leave his wheel all day. We’ve switched positions from two years ago, when he won the Tour of Poland and I was second, but I should be faster in the bonus sprints, so we’ll see.

“If UAE are up for the challenge, then so are we,” he said. “I think they will try; they have to try, they have nothing to lose. It doesn’t scare me. Would João be willing to risk a crash with the world championships only 3 days away? I don’t know, but if he’s up for the challenge, so am I, and I’ll make sure he doesn’t get out of my sight.”