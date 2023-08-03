Mathieu van der Poel targeting two-for-one in Glasgow double rainbow worlds bid

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel is hoping it’s two-for-one during the Glasgow World Cycling Championships.

The Dutch superstar is chasing two rainbows, with a run at the elite men’s road race title Sunday and again off-road on August 12 in mountain biking.

Those two titles have proven elusive so far, and the intention reveals his ambitions both for Glasgow but with another eye on unfinished business at Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Fresh off a training camp in Spain, the Alpecin Deceuninck star is hoping to shake the bad luck and close calls that’s dogged him so far in his pursuit for the road world title.

“The Belgians are the big favorites,” said Dutch national coach Koos Moerenhout this week. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance.”

Also read:

Somewhat surprising in his otherwise prolific career, Van der Poel’s only raced in three elite men’s races. Will a fourth time be the charm?

The most famous came in his debut in 2019, when he rode into the winning move and looked all but ordained for victory. Then came his famous bonk, and he coasted across the line 43rd in a result that didn’t reflect the impact he made on the horribly cold and wet race.

After skipping 2020 COVID worlds due to a heavy course in Imola, he was back among the five-star favorites in Leuven. He was neutralized by tactics and was caught out by the late moves to finish a disappointing eighth out of the medals.

Last year, of course, he did not finish following the controversy that saw him caught up in an incident when rowdy teens were disrupting his sleep. A confrontation with the children’s parents led to him being detained by Australian police for several hours.

Moerenhout said the Dutch team, which also brings Dylan Van Baarle and Olav Kooij as co-leaders, will all be sleeping under one roof.

“It was just such an exceptional and unfortunate coincidence,” Moerenhout said of last year’s incident. “The complex journey, Mathieu arrived with a cold and was therefore isolated, and then the incident in question … There is much to say about that, but much was also exaggerated.”

Which version of ‘MVDP’ will show up?

Van der Poel struggled with illness during the Tour de France. (Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also some pressure on the Dutch team. The last elite men’s winner was Joop Zoetemelk all the way back in 1985.

With another hyped showdown with Wout van Aert, the stakes couldn’t be higher Sunday.

A big question mark for Van der Poel will be his condition.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck star was largely absent at the recent Tour de France. He provided a red carpet ride in the leadouts for teammate Jasper Philipsen, who won four stages and the green points jersey.

The Tour’s climb-heavy profile didn’t help, and an illness in the second week chewed up any personal ambitions he might have had.

“Personally, I’m not satisfied, but I can give a reason for it. As classics riders, we don’t get too many chances. And in week two I was sick,” Van der Poel said at the finish line in Paris. “During the two chances I had there, I wasn’t at my top level. I feel a lot better. Hopefully, that’s a good sign for the world championships.”

Another milestone in the history of cycling as #GlasgowScotland2023 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 represents the biggest World Cycling Championships ever. Over the next 11 days in Scotland, 16 different #AlpecinDeceuninck riders will represent their countries across 3 different disciplines! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fzjkhcv6m8 — Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) August 3, 2023

Van der Poel trained under the warm sun in Spain after racing in a few post-Tour critériums, and arrives in Glasgow with everything in play.

On paper, with the elite men’s race finishing on 10 circuits on a technical and tight urban circuit in Glasgow, the course profile should favor him.

Calls for cool weather and a chance of rain also tip in his favor, though the expectation is not to see a repeat of the frigid and horrendous conditions in 2019 that saw Van der Poel suffer.

“I see the amount of rain for Sunday decreasing day by day on the weather forecast, while many showers are now expected, especially on Saturday. Rain can become an extra factor in the game,” Moerenhout said in a press call. “It’s a city circuit, lots of twists and turns, pedestrian crossings, etc.

“This can be an advantage for technical riders. Positioning will therefore become even more important,” he said. “That’s it in dry weather, by the way, because of the many bends in the city. In Yorkshire, the World Cup was four years ago at the end of September and it was a lot colder. Now about 16 to 17 degrees Celsius is predicted, so the cold in combination with the rain will play much less of a role.”

Chasing a spot in Paris in MTB

An instant before crashing in Tokyo. (Photo: ANP Sport via Getty Images)

The Belgian media is playing up a possible conflict between the professional team interests and national federations of many of the top Belgian and Dutch favorites, with Van Aert and Van Baarle both riding for Jumbo-Visma, while Van der Poel and Philipsen ride under the same tent at Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Moerenhout shrugged off those concerns.

“I’m not too worried about team interests coming into play. I am convinced that everyone will race full for their country,” the Dutch coach said. “Mathieu is also working alone to win the world title with the Netherlands. I don’t think brand interests get in the way. Of course you can come up with and draw up scenarios in advance.”

And then there’s mountain biking.

He’s not raced MTB since 2021, and he’s still hoping to erase the bad dream of his crash at the Tokyo Olympic Games when he misjudged a drop and crashed out.

Van der Poel is still chasing qualification for Paris, but without racing in the discipline for two years, he will be starting from deep on the grid.

His two-for-one dream is a long shot. After a career of surpassing exceptions, can Van der Poel defy the odds once again?