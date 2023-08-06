Mathieu van der Poel, the one-day racer of his generation? ‘This almost completes my career’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When Mathieu van der Poel wins, he typically does it in style.

True to form, the Dutchman won his first road world title Sunday with all the emphasis that he carried through the box office victories that have filled his career.

Van der Poel left peloton superstars Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar, and Mads Pedersen choking on his fumes with an uphill acceleration 22km from the finish of a wildly aggressive race in Glasgow.

And as if that wasn’t enough, he served added drama when a crash left him nursing a broken shoe through the final 16km.

Van der Poel’s trademark cries of emotion at the close of a wet and wild final in Glasgow said as much as his winner’s interview.

“This means everything. It was one of the biggest goals I had left, and to win it today is amazing. It almost completes my career, in my opinion,” Van der Poel said after the race.

“For me, it is maybe the biggest victory on the road. I cannot imagine riding in the rainbows for a year.”

As far as victories go, Sunday’s blazing victory was up there with some of Van der Poel’s greatest hits – Amstel Gold Race 2019, Strade Bianche 2021, and this year’s Milan-San Remo. And that’s without scrolling back through his five cyclocross world title victories.

Van der Poel will wear his road rainbows for almost 14 months, until the arrival of the Zurich championships next September.

Like recent champions Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan, you can be sure Van der Poel will wear his stripes with all the power and panache that has surely marked him as the one-day racer of his generation.

Van Aert: ‘I was on his wheel, and could only hold it for ten seconds’

No rider was holding MvdP’s wheel Sunday.

Van der Poel adjusted his entire 2023 season to race less, train more, and be stronger for when it counts.

The 28-year-old flew beneath the radar with Alpecin-Deceuninck at the Tour de France in service of a “Super Worlds” peak, and it paid dividends Sunday.

The Dutchman perhaps laid a warning for archrival Van Aert and the rest of the bunch earlier this week when he was spotted piledriving into a huge uphill acceleration while scouting out the Glasgow circuit.

When he launched a similar haymaker move 22km from the line Sunday, not even watt-monsters like Van Aert or Mads Pedersen had an answer.

“I knew that was the hardest moment of the race, especially because you had a downhill and then immediately the next bump,” he said of the attack. “I felt still pretty strong in the end and I noticed that the rest were a bit on the limit.

“When I went away I didn’t expect to have a gap immediately, but when I saw nobody was following it gave me wings and I was just flying around the course until the crash.”

Even Van der Poel’s lifelong nemesis Van Aert conceded Van der Poel was imperious.

“Mathieu was the strongest. I was on his wheel and could only hold it for ten seconds. Then I cracked,” Van Aert said.

“I had the feeling that the two others with me [Pogačar and Pedersen] also understood that second place was the highest achievable.”

Van der Poel races with aggression and emotion. Even when he’d roared clear to a one-minute gap he didn’t ease off the accelerator.

The 28-year-old’s utter commitment almost cost him however. He crashed into a set of barriers 16km from the line and his day looked done.

“It wasn’t that I was stupid, because I was not taking risks. All of a sudden I was on the ground. I was pretty pissed at myself, but it is not that I was taking risks, in my opinion, I just had to stay on the bike,” he said.

“I didn’t manage, but it was super slippery sometimes. I wouldn’t say it makes the result nicer because I would have loved to stay on the bike. But if this cost me the world title I would not have slept for a couple of days.”

Closing a worlds chapter, ‘almost’ completing a career

Van der Poel snagged the road rainbow jersey that nearly got away. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Victory on Sunday closes a chapter for Van der Poel. Despite victories in three different monuments and across two grand tours, the road worlds long proved elusive for the one-day dominator.

A “hunger knock” prevented him contesting victory in Harrogate in 2019, he skipped the hilly Imola race in 2020, and he was caught out by Julian Alaphilippe in 2021.

When Van der Poel ended up spending last year’s race in a Wollongong police cell following an altercation in his team hotel, it seemed he would forever be denied his rainbow dream.

“This felt a bit like revenge for last year,” he said Sunday. “It is an incredible feeling.”

Sunday saw Van der Poel become the first Dutchman to win road worlds since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985, and the first man in history to win the cyclocross worlds and road worlds in the same year.

In the women’s peloton, Van der Poel’s compatriot Marianne Vos and Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are the only riders to have accomplished the feat.

Victory on Sunday adds further sheen to a one-day palmarès that surpasses those of his closest still-active rivals Van Aert, Pogačar, and Julian Alaphilippe.

Van der Poel isn’t done racing for rainbows just yet though.

He’ll now switch out his skinny tires for some fatter rubber for Saturday’s cross country mountain bike race, where he’ll face off against Tom Pidcock, Peter Sagan, and a bunch of burly MTB specialists.

If Van der Poel “almost” complete his palmarès at the road race Sunday, victory on the MTB would surely finish the job.