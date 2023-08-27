Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Matthew Riccitello cannot match attacks as Del Toro becomes first Mexican to win Tour de l’Avenir

A group of favorites isolated Riccitello in the final mountain stage, and the American tumbled off the podium.

Photo: Israel Premier Tech/Special to Velo

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matthew Riccitello could not match the attacks in Sunday’s final stage and lost out on victory at the Tour de l’Avenir.

The 21-year-old  started Sunday’s final climbing stage in the yellow jersey, but a group of favorites isolated him midway through the stage. After losing minutes of time, he fell short of becoming just the second American to win the prestigious French stage race for younger riders.

Giulio Pellizzari (Italy) won the stage, and Isaac Del Toro finished second to become the first Mexican rider to win Avenir.

After the big ride, sources tell Velo that several WorldTour teams are bidding for Del Toro’s signature.

Pellizzari climbed into second, with Davide Piganzoli giving Italy two on the final podium with third.

Riccitello was knocked down to fourth, just 16 seconds off third.

“We are heartbroken for Matthew Riccitello but at the same time, so proud,” read a note from Israel Premier Tech, his professional trade team.

“He lost the Tour de l’Avenir yellow jersey after putting in everything he had today, never giving up until the very end despite attack after attack thrown his way.

“If the last eight days are anything to go by, the future is bright for Riccitello.”

It was a strong run by the young climber, who won the individual time trial stage Saturday morning, and wore the leader’s jersey for two stages.

Fourth is the best U.S. result since Adrien Costa was third in 2016, and Ian Boswell with fifth in 2012. Andrew Talansky was second to Nairo Quintana in 2010, and Tejay Van Garderen was second by 1 second to Romain Sicard in 2009.

Since the race started in 1961, Greg LeMond remains the lone American winner in 1982.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

