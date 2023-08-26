Matthew Riccitello wins TT and widens lead at Tour de l’Avenir

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matthew Riccitello is one day closer to making history at the Tour de l’Avenir.

The American won the individual time trial to widen his lead in Saturday’s double stage at the Tour de l’Avenir.

A day after finishing second and roaring into the overall lead, the American won the morning TT, but later paced himself in the afternoon sector of the double stage high in the French Alps.

“It was a complicated day, not easy at all with the double stages,” Riccitello said. “I was flying in the TT, I loved it. But I knew it would be much more complicated in the second stage. I made sure to keep calm through the stage. When my rivals attacked towards the finish I was still calm and made sure to limit the time loss.”

The 21-year-old won the 11.1km time trial from Montricher-Albanne to Les Karellis in the morning sector. The climbing profile favored him, and widened his lead to 1:05.

Things were more complicated in the afternoon stage in the 70km stage from Les Karellis to Val-Cenis Col du Mont Cenis. His rivals started to attack, and Riccitello rode within his comfort zone to limit the losses to less than 20 seconds to his most dangerous rivals. The stage was won by Ireland’s Archie Ryan, who had slipped out of overall contention but who was in strong form Saturday afternoon.

Isaac Del Toro (Mexico), winner of Friday’s stage ahead of Riccitello, climbed back into second at 54 seconds behind. Italian dangerman Davide Piganzoli slots into third at 1:05 back.

“It’s far from over in the battle to win, and keep the jersey,” he said. “A hard day is awaiting.”

The race concludes Sunday with the 100km eighth stage from Val-Cenis to Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise.

The hard stages tackles the HC summit of the Col de l’Iseran midway through the course before ending atop the Cat. 1 summit finale in what should be a brutal final stage.

If Riccitello can defend the leader’s jersey, he will join Greg LeMond as the only U.S. winners of the prestigious French stage race.