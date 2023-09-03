Mattias Skjelmose blitzes to Maryland Cycling Classic win, Powless best of the rest

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Young Danish phenom Mattias Skjelmose conquered the field in the second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Sunday, blazing clear of a five man breakaway group just before the start of the final lap and soloing in a cool 2:20 clear of runner-up Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) was third ahead of Lucas Hamilton (Jayco AlUla), with Toms Skujinš rounding out the top five.

The 22 year old Skjelmose benefited from the presence of teammate Skujinš in the break. The Latvian was the first to surge clear and then, after Skjelmose curiously bridged and provoked the others to also rejoin, marking his rivals once the younger rider went clear.

Powless had hoped to improve his performance of last year on what was his 27th birthday. However while the American impressed with his workload in the break, the clout of two from the same team proved too much in the end.

Second bettered last year’s third, but wasn’t what he was looking for. He had looked powerful in the move but will have to wait until next year in his ongoing bid to win.

Skjelmose showed his ability earlier this year with a superb win in the Tour de Suisse. He followed that with a solid debut in the Tour de France, landing five top eight stage results, and has now added another victory to his palmares.

“I am really happy. This race is really important for the Lidl-Trek team,” he said. “To win here really showing great teamwork is really important for us. And to take the win is really special.”

Being in the move with Skujinš was the perfect scenario for the team and played a big part in the result.

“Toms was super strong. I was super strong. I think both of us could have won,” he said. “Toms made a good attack and I was just waiting for my moment. It finally happened towards the end.

“We went one-two all the time, just playing each other good, and in the end the guys cracked behind when I attacked the last time.”

Skujinš was hampered by a puncture in the end but was smiling at the finish. The team had a plan, and that plan worked out perfectly.

“I think it was like we expected. A hard day. We wanted to get numbers in there,” he said. “We had five in that big group, then we were four, then we were two of us. So we could do that one/two/three/four/five/six/seven/eight/twenty punch when we needed to finally pull it off.”

US rider Powless received huge support from the spectators, both during the race and also at the end. He had dreams of winning but said that the numbers Skujinš referred to made the difference in the end.

“I was happy to come to the circuit with the front group. It was just unfortunate that Trek and Jayco were there with two riders each. Especially Trek, they had a really strong duo with Toms and Mattias.

“I knew that once Toms got up the road we had to chase him. Mattias got a free ride, so I just knew as soon as we got Toms it was going to be most likely a race for second, as everyone knows how good Mattias is.”

That’s how things panned out, but Powless will be back again. Third in 2022, second in 2023; he will aim to complete that upwards trajectory next time around.

How it played out:

The second edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic was 196km (121.9 miles) in distance, taking the riders from Sparks in Maryland to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

It included 2,600 meters (8,524 feet) of climbing, with the bulk of that backloaded to the first two thirds of the race and making for a very difficult first few hours. The final third would see the riders battle it out over four laps of a 12km circuit.

The peloton early on during the race. (Photo: Maryland Cycling Classic / @veloimages)

Different moves went clear early on, with one by Kyle Murphy (L39ION of Los Angeles), David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk), Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín), Miles Carson (Toronto Hustle) and Julien Gagné (Team Skyline) seeing Lozano take the first KOM sprint.

With 122km remaining he and Lozano jumped clear of the first group, while behind the tough course and aggressive racing saw the peloton reduced to approximately 30 riders with 119km to go. Soon afterwards one of the big favorites Matteo Jorgenson (United States) had a flat tyre at a crucial point, ending his chances.

The two leaders were caught after Lozano took the second king of the mountais sprint and then eight riders pressed ahead with 90km remaining, namely birthday celebrant Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), fellow American Riley Sheehan (Israel – Premier Tech), Canadians Hugo Houle (Israel – Premier Tech) and Pier-André Coté (Human Powered Health), Lidl-Trek duo Toms Skujinš and Mathias Vacek.

Others then got across, swelling the group to 19 in all. Also present were Tour de France star Simon Yates and his Jayco AlUla teammates Chris Harper, Lucas Hamilton and Alexandre Balmer, Marco Frigo, Derek Gee (both Israel-Premier Tech), Tony Gallopin, Emils Liepins and Matthias Skjelmose (all Lidl-Trek), Mikkel Honoré (EF Education EasyPost), Alexandre Delettre and Victor Lafay (both Cofidis), Scott McGill (Human Powered Health), Elder Frayre (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing).

Frigo was best in the third king of the mountains sprint (km. 125.5), beating Hamilton and Honoré. Skjelmose was concerned about the size of the group and clipped clear with 58kms remaining, going clear with Powless, Harper, Skujinš, Houle and Hamilton.

This group had a good mix of teams, with Powless representing EF Education-Easypost and psyched by both his 27th birthday and his third place of last year. Harper and Hamilton were there for Jayco-AlUla, Skjelmose and Skujinš ticked the box well for Lidl-Trek, and Houle was driving it for Israel-Premier Tech.

That spread of strong teams was a boost to the break, with the dozen riders in the next group including others from those same teams. That lessened the numbers who were committed to getting things back, handing a nice advantage to the leaders.

However with three laps to go the chasers were less than 40 seconds back, leaving things up in the air.

Numerical advantage proves crucial for Lidl-Trek

Skujinš played his hand with 18.2 miles to go, his acceleration causing Harper to be dropped. He quickly opened a handful of seconds over the remaining four riders, and was riding powerfully on the sunlit city streets. The Latvian had 11 seconds with 18kms to go and with Powless driving the chase, Houle appeared to be under pressure.

However the Canadian tried an attack soon afterwards, being unable to snap the elastic but setting up Skjelmose for a counterattack to try to get across to his teammate.

Skjelmose did indeed bridge, but Powless was close behind and dragged the other two back up to the duo out front. That saw five reunited for a number of seconds, only for Skjelmose to leap clear again and Powless to go out the back.

The other four reunited once more but the Lidl-Trek duo were working over Houle and Hamilton heading towards the start of the final lap, alternating attacks. Skjelmose leaped clear before the bell and was several seconds clear going over the finish line, while behind Powless had managed to rejoin the other three.

Skjelmose’s move paid off handsomely, with the impetus going out of the chase and the Dane building a lead of well over one minute. As for Skujinš, he stood to benefit from the right to sit on but hopes of a team one-two were dashed when he had a puncture.

Still, it was a big day for Lidl-Trek. Skjelmose was building a bigger and bigger advantage and was ultimately able to coast down the finishing straight, blessing himself, raising two hands, and then rolling to a triumphant halt.

Powless was clearly best in the sprint, improving one place on his podium finish last year, but left wondering if it will be third time lucky in 2024.