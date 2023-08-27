Meet Clara Emond: The Canadian who took Annemiek van Vleuten’s advice to race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A chance meeting with Annemiek van Vleuten in 2021 helped put Canadian Clara Emond on the path toward professional racing.

Emond has had a swift rise into the ranks after only starting cycling during the pandemic, when she decided to take up triathlon and is in just her first year as a pro with Arkéa.

Back in the winter of 2021, she was primarily riding for leisure, and she wasn’t sure if she wanted to race. She’d done some races, and even done quite well, but didn’t know if she wanted to do it seriously.

However, while she was out riding in Europe with her boyfriend, who is a professional triathlete, she bumped into Van Vleuten who helped to give her the push she needed.

“I met her actually in 2021 when I went to the Canary Islands with my boyfriend, and we saw her one time and climbed with her and she was asking me if I did the bike racing, and I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ And she told me ‘you should,’ Emond told Velo. “She was for sure a role model, she’s like a legend. So, I think it was good to hear it from her to give it a try.”

Two and a half years later, Emond had a chance to speak with Van Vleuten again but this time it was as a fellow pro. The pair chatted to each other as they rode the one kilometer back to their team buses after stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Albi.

That she had gone from tentatively thinking about racing to riding alongside the then-world champion at the biggest race of the year was a mark of just how quickly Emond has risen through the ranks.

“It was funny. She was like going ‘it’s only your first year and already here.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, I followed your advice,’” Emond said.

Emond wasn’t even supposed to be riding the Tour de France Femmes this year. She got a call-up to race just three days before the race when her teammate Megan Armitage had to pull out after she was hit by a vehicle driver during a training ride ahead of the race.

The late call meant that Emond had to drive all the way to Girona to make it to the start in Clemont-Ferrand on time. “[It was] a rollercoaster week,” she said.

Despite the last-minute nature of her addition to the Tour de France field, Emond — who finished second overall her first pro race at the Vuelta Extremadura — slotted into place fairly comfortably. A mechanical problem hampered her on the queen stage to the Tourmalet, but she still did enough to secure herself 23rd overall.

“I’m really proud. It was a really good week. It went by so fast. And yeah, lots of learning lots of experiences,” Emond said. “If I take part again at the Tour, I think I’ll be more ready. Maybe I’ll go with more expectations maybe and I’ll know a bit what to expect.

“I don’t have much experience in cycling, so [I need to learn] positioning in the bunch and having so many big names, big teams was a bit intimidating at first. I’m learning about being in the breakaway, learning when you have a flat tire, and stuff like that. I am really a newbie so there’s a lot of new stuff.”

Clara Emond at the Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Emond, who is from Quebec, tried several other sports before she even considered taking up cycling. Being from Canada, winter sports were her early choice but doing her law degree took precedence over sport after she left school.

When she started to feel the itch for competition again, she decided to try triathlon, which gave her the first taste of the bike.

“I did alpine skiing. I started really young, and I did elite skiing but then I started to concentrate more on my studies. I really wanted to be a lawyer as well,” she said. “So I stopped and focused on university and did my law degree. I still did some sports, a lot of running, but I missed that competitive part of sports, so I tried triathlon because I was already running. I hopped on the bike for the first time and I really liked it.

“My boyfriend is a professional triathlete, so he really showed me everything in cycling and really helped me to become better. And I just really enjoyed it. At first, it was more of a hobby, and we would just discover places, it’s a job now but still we can feel a passion.”

Emond did her first bike race in 2021 in the national level GP Charlevoix in her native Canada, where she took a stage win and finished third overall. She went on to take eighth in the TT and road race at the national championships that same week.

These performances, coupled with the little nudge from Van Vleuten, helped convince her to have a proper go and the domestic Emotional.fr Tornatech GSC Blagnac team was happy to have her. It snowballed from there thanks to some solid results in Europe, and it wouldn’t be long before she found herself lining up in a professional event.

“In a year, everything really changed and it’s going real fast, but I really like it,” Emond said. “I think it was a lot of circumstances and everything aligned. It just fell into place. During COVID, there was no triathlon so I took part in a cycling race for the first time and I did good. I got contacted by the team in which I was last year and then I went to Europe did a couple of races and ended up in Arkéa this year.”

While she is focused on her cycling career for now, Emond hasn’t left the law behind completely and she’d like to return to it in some capacity when she stops racing.

“For sure, I’ll go back into law. I really like it and I still study a bit. I am doing a master’s currently when I have free time at home, and I really want to go back. Probably maybe more like working as a university professor of law than a lawyer. We’ll see what the future has for me.”