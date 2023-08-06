World championships: Men’s road race halted for almost one hour due to protests

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The men’s road race at the UCI world championships was paused for almost an hour after protestors blocked the road Sunday.

The bunch and breakaway was pulled to a halt after 81km of racing through Scotland. A small group of individuals had glued themselves to the road close to the Carron Valley Reservoir.

Police Scotland attended the scene and were spotted applying a white substance to the tarmac to work the protestors free. The organization later reported “our Protest Removal Team has safely removed and arrested five protestors.”

The neutralization stretched beyond 50 minutes while the road was cleared. When racing was resumed, all gaps to the breakaway were reinstated so as to mitigate the stoppage’s impact on the dynamic of the race.

The “This Is Rigged” oil and gas activism movement later claimed responsibility via social media.

“The fact that Ineos has been allowed to sponsor a team in the race around the Campsie Fells – which were engulfed in wildfires last month- is a disgrace and an insult to the both cycling community and the people of Scotland,” read a tweet.

“We cannot continue with business as usual while our country burns and our futures are ruined. Time is of the essence and we need to act like it. The Scottish government must stand up to Westminster and oppose all new oil and gas, and implement a fair transition now.”

BREAKING: THIS IS RIGGED DISRUPT THE UCI CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🚲 4 people with This Is Rigged have blocked the road, halting the Men’s Elite Race at the Cycling World Championships this morning. They remain on the road with the race unable to continue for the last 40 min. pic.twitter.com/8sbuoaiocm — This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) August 6, 2023

Reports indicate race organizers may reduce the number of Glasgow circuits from the originally planned 10 laps so as to reduce scheduling impacts.

The UCI hastily issued the following statement during the pause.

“Further to Police Scotland’s confirmation of a protest in the Carron Valley area, which has temporarily interrupted the men’s road race, we are working closely with all relevant authorities to minimize disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders as our paramount concern.”

#Glasgow#GlasgowScotland2023 #GlasgowScotland2023 | se detiene casi por media hora La prueba de Gran Fondo élite del Campeonato del Mundo 2023.

Debido a una protesta por activistas climático#Noticias #Ciclismo pic.twitter.com/b0Garrjl0R — 🚴‍♂️ Richard Tapia 🇨🇴 (@RICHARDTAPIAN) August 6, 2023

Riders were spotted passing the time stretching, eating, and chattering with team officials while they waited on word about how the race would proceed. In the absence of race radios, many riders appeared to not know the cause of the neutralization.

After around 30 minutes of waiting, riders even began to clamber into team vehicles to keep warm.

UCI chief David Lappartient and local race directors were also spotted roaming around at the front of the race while they waited on the marquee event to resume.

Last month, the Tour de France saw heightened security amid fears protests from climate change activists and the threat of civil unrest in France would disrupt the event.