Miami Nights win a thrilling second installment of the NCL in Denver

It was a thrilling race day in Denver on Sunday as the Miami Nights got the better of the Denver Disruptors in the second-ever National Cycling League race.

Aided by a couple of format changes, the second edition created close racing that kept the event interesting from start to finish.

For this race, the NCL shifted from a city center criterium course to a 1.5-mile course with eight corners wrapping around Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, an MLS stadium outside of Denver. It helped make for a fast, difficult event that had teams utilizing substitutions, one of the many features that sets the league apart from other road races, more frequently.

And even more importantly, more points were up for grabs in the race’s final lap, changing team tactics and providing more incentive to set up for a big sprint finale.

Points are scored by the top-three finishers each lap, three points for first place, two for second, and one for first, except for the final lap. In the first race in Miami, the points on offer were simply tripled for the final lap — nine, six, and three points — which proved ultimately inconsequential after 25 laps in the first race.

This time around, the final lap had 30 points up for offer for the first finisher and went eight places deep (eight points for second, then six, five, four, three, two, and one for eighth place).

While much is made of cycling being a team sport, that doesn’t always feel like it’s the case; the NCL is designed so that it can only be treated as a team sport. Each team is made of a men’s and women’s squad that is each trying to score points for the collective team. The total sum of points scored by the men’s and women’s squads determines the event’s overall winner.

A photo finish for the men

In a change from the first race in Miami Beach, the men kicked things off in Denver, starting from a staggered start based on a qualifying round earlier in the weekend that also provided the top five teams bonus points — eight for first place, then six, four, two, and one.

A third of the way through the men’s 21-lap race, Denver and Miami were once again the teams to beat, deadlocked at 19 points each, while Texas Roadhouse, Kelly Benefits Strategies, and Mike’s Bikes were in the mix with nine, eight, and five points.

Denver and Miami, the two teams created by the NCL, scored points in the next laps by putting a few riders in a break. But then Texas Roadhouse got back in the mix with ten laps to go by putting a rider out front solo and subbing between Tim Smith and Eli House each lap to keep a semi-fresh rider dangling just out of reach.

This kept Texas Roadhouse well within the hunt even as the team’s strategy dissolved late because substitutions are no longer allowed, with five laps to go by NCL rules.

In the final lap, Denver forced the pace high, splitting what remained of the peloton in the attritional race that averaged close to 30 mph. It set up a sprint between Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Denver) and Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami) with 30 points on offer.

It came down to a bike throw at the line and a photo finish where Janse van Rensburg was initially determined the winner before race officials reversed the decision after closer inspection.

The Miami Nights women’s squad finishes the job

Miami entered the women’s race with 78 points to Denver’s 60 and Texas Roadhouse’s 29, by no means enough of a lead to coast to victory, especially with another 30-point final lap on the line.

Through the first laps, Denver and Miami were less dominant, trading points with Primeau Vélo, Monarch, and a handful of other teams. But the two NCL squads soon got back to splitting the majority of the points on offer.

Just like the men’s race, the women’s race was fast and attritional. By the final lap, the group had reduced to about 15 riders, and Denver and Miami had done little to distance each other, setting up a final lap sprint for the win.

Denver’s Iro Milaki hit the front, rounding the final corner onto the finish straightaway, followed by two Miami riders, Paola Munoz and Taylor Kuyk-White. But Milaki didn’t have much left in the tank and could only shake her bowed head as the Miami Nights duo passed her up for first and second on the final lap, collecting 30 and 8 points in the process and leaving none of the uncertainty that the photo finish of the men’s race left.

“I’m so happy because our team is amazing. In the last lap, we knew this race was our revenge,” said Munoz, excited to get a team win after Denver dominated the NCL’s first round in April.

“I’m just so proud of everyone on the team, everyone that makes it possible and to have such strong queens to work for and to be able to watch and celebrate such a dominant performance,” said Taylor Kuyk-White. “I just feel honored to put all my effort into the strength of our sprinters — it’s incredible to watch.”

The closeness of the event is not quite reflected in the final point tally. Miami scored 151 points to Denver’s 96, while the combined squad of Goldman Sachs ETFs and Texas Roadhouse rounded out the podium with 53.

With Denver and Miami splitting the first two events, it sets up an exciting stage for the final race of the NCL’s inaugural season next weekend, August 20, in Atlanta. Taking place at the Porsche Experience Center, the course is a technical 1.2-mile long race track usually meant for cars but should make for an interesting race thanks to its smooth tarmac that will promote fast racing.

For more on the races, follow all of the NCL news and content.