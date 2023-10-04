Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Racing

Michael Mørkøv, Trainer to Join ‘Cavendish Train’ at Astana-Qazaqstan

The expert leadout man and a top Soudal Quick-Step trainer will give Astana-Qazaqstan extra tools for the 2024 season to chase the 35th record win.

Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Just hours after Mark Cavendish confirmed he won’t be retiring, Astana-Qazaqstan revealed two key players who can help him in his quest for Tour de France history.

Michael Mørkøv and an important trainer from Soudal Quick-Step will join Cavendish as he chases to win a 35th stage victory at the Tour that would set a new all-time mark.

“I am happy to reunite with my former teammate Mark Cavendish to chase the new victories for him but also for Astana,” Mørkøv said. “The upcoming year is a year of the Olympics and I have a big ambition to fight again for the gold medal in Madison.

“The team is ready to provide me a good support in chasing this dream and I am really grateful for it,” he said. “In general, I am happy and ready to provide all my experience in cycling to help the team to reach its biggest goals throughout the next season.”

The team also confirmed that Quick-Step coach and trainer Vasilis Anastopoulos will join in 2024 as head of performance for the Kazakh-backed team.

“The experience and knowledge Vasilis possesses can help us to improve the whole race preparation in the team, increasing our performance significantly,” said team boss Alexander Vinokourov.

“At the same time, we also aiming the developing of the sprint and I believe Vasilis is the right person for it,” he said. “He is a big professional and with the vision Vasilis has to the keys points we have to work on, I believe that in the upcoming seasons we can improve a lot both, in the the direction we chose at the start of this season with the arrival of Mark Cavendish and Cees Bol and in the direction of the stage races and climbing, in working with such riders as Alexey Lutsenko.”

Vasilis Anastopoulos
Vasilis Anastopoulos comes across from Soudal Quick-Step as the new head of performance. (Photo: SprintCycling)

