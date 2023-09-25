Michael Mørkøv’s Arrival Could Clear Way for Mark Cavendish to Race in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish is closer to racing in 2024 following reports Monday that his favorite leadout man Michael Mørkøv is set to join Astana-Qazaqstan in a one-year deal.

One source told Velo it’s “99.9 percent” sure that Cavendish will not retire as he announced this spring, and race at least through next summer’s Tour de France with the Kazakh-backed team.

Speculation that Cavendish will delay retirement is fueled by reports of Mørkøv’s imminent arrival.

Danish TV2 reported Monday evening that Mørkøv, who played a key role in Cavendish’s 2021 revival, will join Astana-Qazaqstan for next season. The veteran Danish rider is leaving Soudal Quick-Step after six seasons with the Belgian outfit.

Mørkøv and Astana-Qazaqstan officials did not comment on the reports Monday evening.

Speculation about Cavendish’s racing future his been bubbling since he crashed out of the 2023 Tour after breaking a collarbone during a pileup in stage 8.

The British superstar, who is tied with Eddy Merckx on the all-time stage stage win list with 34 victories, sprinted to second the previous day. In May, a tearful Cavendish said he would retire at the end of 2023.

Though Cavendish hasn’t spoken publicly about his future, a photo with Chris Froome posted on Instagram and confirmation that he will race at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in October only heightened expectations that he might be back for one more shot at history.

Speculation bubbling about return: ‘The door is open’

Mørkøv and Cavendish fight to make the time cut in the 2021 Tour de France. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Astana-Qazaqstan officials told Velo during the Vuelta a España that “the door is open” for Cavendish to return if he wants to. The team enjoyed a publicity boon with Cavendish’s late-hour decision to join the team in 2023.

Cavendish, 38, won only once in 2023 after a leadout from former Sky teammate Geraint Thomas in the final stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia. Promising results followed at the Tour de France, including a sixth and fifth, before second the day before he crashed out.

Team manager Alexander Vinokourov let Cavendish know that he’d hope that he would return in 2024 to give it one more try to set the all-time record, sources confirmed.

The arrival of Mørkøv would give Cavendish additional expertise and a trusted wheel in the high-speed dangers of the bunch sprint leadouts at the Tour. The pair often raced together in Six Day track events as well. Cees Bol, who also joined in 2023 as a leadout rider for Cavendish, will continue with the team through 2025.

The emergence of Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen, who saw leadouts from world champion Mathieu van der Poel during the 2023 Tour to win four stages and the green jersey, will only raise the bar for Cavendish if he does decide to extend his career.

Over the weekend, Mørkøv told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he already had a contract for 2024.

“I know who I’ll be riding for next year. It won’t be Soudal-Quickstep. It is an option. A good option … ,” Mørkøv said of possibly joining Astana-Qazaqstan. “It has not been the best season for me, and not everything I had hoped for has been successful.”

Mørkøv, also 38, will be taking aim at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where he will be racing in the Madison to defend the gold medal with partner Lasse Norman Hansen.