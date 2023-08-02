Michael Storer crashes after finish line bike-throw at Tour de l’Ain

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Australian climber Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) crashed heavily Tuesday after a bike-throw went array at the end of wild climbing stage in the Jura mountains.

The sleek mountain specialist ended up sliding across the asphalt in a high-speed crash at the end of stage 2 at the Tour de l’Ain in France.

Storer and Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) roared to the line in the 124km stage from Saint-Vulbas to Lagnieu after gapping the field over the Cat. 1 Col de Portes.

Storer stabbed his bike in vain, and lost balance after bumping shoulders with the Ecuadoran winner. His front wheel jerked left on wet roads, and he slammed to the pavement.

Being a seasoned pro, Storer kept his arms extended to ease the impact, but he suffered heavy cuts and scrapes to his chest, arms, hips, and legs. His body and bike slid across the pavement as Cepeda celebrated his first pro victory in Europe and took the overall lead.

“I think there is no fault of the winner,” said Groupama-FDJ sport director Benoît Vaugrenard. “They just touched a little, and the road was very wet in addition to a small curve at the finish.

“Michael did the sprint he was supposed to do, but he fell,” Vaugrenard said. “The big regret is finally the fall. He’s burnt and scratched on his ribs and hip. Nothing is broken, but a fall is never harmless. It’s necessary to be vigilant. We hope he will recover well and that we can go on the attack and do everything to win the overall.”

La vidéo de la chute de Michael Storer lors de l’arrivée de cette 2e étape du Tour de l’Ain, finalement remportée par Jefferson Cepeda. #TDA2023 pic.twitter.com/swLoGg821H — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) August 1, 2023

Cepeda carries a four-second lead over Storer going into Wednesday’s third and final seven-climb stage across the Jura range featuring 3000m of climbing.

EF’s Hugh Carthy, who crashed on the descent Tuesday out of the winning breakaway, did not start. It appeared Storer would start.

“In the finale, I lost my teammate Carthy, but we got the win in the sprint, so we are happy with that,” Cepeda said. “It was a great stage. We were very strong and worked very hard from the beginning on. We came here to win and we’ve won. I hope that I can defend the lead tomorrow. We’ve got a great team.”