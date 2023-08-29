Michel Hessmann under criminal investigation by German authorities after diuretic positive

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma young star Michel Hessmann is under a criminal investigation by German authorities after testing positive for a diuretic earlier this month.

According to Dutch broadcaster NOS, the Public Prosecution Service in Hessmann’s native Germany is looking into the positive test. The 22-year-old’s house was searched as part of the investigation, including items that were deemed “data carriers”.

The investigation, which focuses solely on Hessmann, is ongoing and no official charges have been issued. Doping was made illegal in Germany in 2015 and athletes that are found to be doing it can be imprisoned for up to three years, though no custodial sentences have been handed out since the law was introduced.

“The preliminary investigation focuses exclusively on the person mentioned and not on others,” the prosecution service in Freiberg, Germany told NOS. “Whether this will lead to a criminal prosecution is still open and depends on the results of the investigation. The suspect will be heard before a final judgment follows. It is up to him to prove his innocence.”

Hessmann turned professional with Jumbo-Visma last season after spending two years on its development team. He finished third overall at the Tour de l’Avenir in 2022 and rode his first grand tour at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed earlier this month that the German rider had tested positive for a banned diuretic in an out-of-competition test on June 14. He has been suspended by the team until further notice.