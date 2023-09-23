Mischa Bredewold powers home to become youngest-ever women’s European road race champion

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Young Dutch rider Mischa Bredewold combined a perfectly-timed attack with strong solo pace to take the elite women’s European road race title on Saturday, landing the biggest success of her career.

The 23 year old was four seconds ahead of teammate Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), with Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) and Silvia Persico (Italy) best of the rest

Bredewold showed strong form recently to win the Classic Lorient Agglomération – Trophée Ceratizit WorldTour race but was almost speechless with her the latest result.

“I think I am still dreaming. I really can’t believe it,” she said. “It was actually not the plan to attack on the last lap. We were just so in attack mode and I saw the moment. I went and I thought, ‘wait, this was not the plan,’ but then I made the [mental] switch, I thought I’d keep pushing as long as I can. And then if they have to chase behind, it is also good for Lorena or Demi.”

This week’s European TT champion Marlen Reusser said the strength of the Netherlands team was a contributory factor in how things played out.

“The Dutchies were there in numbers,” she said. “If Mishca goes, nobody reacts for sure. If you react you have two Dutchies on the wheel. That was what we knew could happen and it happened. It is not easy like this.

“At one point I thought we—the other teams—should play it better together, I was aiming for that, that’s also why Emma Norsgaard was [trying] but they didn’t care. It was difficult.”

She said things didn’t play out as tactically as they should have. “If we let go another nation, every time the Dutchies have to chase, then another nation goes, I think you can play a bit.”

Norsgaard (Denmark) went clear in pursuit of Bredewold and was still second on the road with 1km left, only to be caught on the final climb.

Bredewold, though, was not to be reeled in and became the youngest-ever winner of the title. “The moment I came on top of the [Col du] Vam, at the cobbled part, then I was thinking, ‘I really have to push this last part because maybe I win it..!’”

She duly did, and said scooping the European championships jersey was a huge moment for her.

“This means everything. The past few years have been really difficult, sometimes, and that I am here already, I have no words for it.”

Dutch Mischa Bredewold of SD Worx celebrates on the podium after winning the Elite Women's Road Race

How it played out:

The elite women’s road race followed Saturday morning’s junior men’s road race, won by Anže Ravbar of Slovenia, and would play out over a tough 129.6km route. This encompassed a flat 59.5km first section and then five laps of a 14km circuit which took in the Col du Vam climb.

The flat early section plus windy conditions combined to create echelons in the opening kilometers, with many attacks coming and going including a 12km move by the Swedish rider Emilia Fahlin.

That was later followed by a break with 55km to go, with Jelena Erić (Serbia), Elise Chabbey (Switzerland) and Soraya Paladin (Italy) joining forces and provoking strong riders such as Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) to drive behind. Her teammates Loes Adegeest, Riejanne Markus and Floortje Mackaij took over and brought the move back with 29km remaining.

Things were getting more and more serious as the kilometers ticked down and a move by Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) with 27km left on the clock provoked a split in the peloton. A group of dangerous riders then further gapped this first part of the bunch, with Markus, Elena Cecchini (Italy), Mieke Docx (Belgium), Maëlle Grossetête (France), Liane Lippert (Germany), Anna Henderson (Great Britain) and Christina Schweinberger (Austria) causing concern behind but not collaborating well enough to fend off the chase.

Further attacks came and went as the race moved towards the final lap, with Balsamo, Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) clear on the Col du Vam and going over the first part of the climb several seconds clear. They were caught on the following peak, with Balsamo crashing on the descent and Bredewold slipping away with 10km to go.

She rode very strongly and opened a solid advantage, with a solid group including Reusser, Chabbey, Niewiadoma and others driving clear in pursuit but still being 26 seconds back with 5km to go.

They were hampered by stop/go racing and the blocking tactics of the Dutch. Reusser kept attacking but was marked by her usual SD Worx teammate Vollering (Netherlands), who was trying to protect Bredewold’s chances. Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) was close by and pushed onwards, eating into Bredewold’s lead and being 11 seconds back going into the final kilometer.

The chase group was close by, though, and gobbled up Norsgaard on the final climb. Lorna Wiebes (Netherlands) and Kopecky were best of those chasers, moving clear in the final 500 meters and battling for silver and bronze.