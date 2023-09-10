Montréal reveals first details of 2026 worlds road race route

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MONTRÉAL, Canada (Velo) — Montréal has revealed the first details of the circuit that will form the basis of its world championships route in 2026.

The full course is still to be defined but the organizers hope to celebrate cycling’s history in the city with a circuit that takes in Mount Royal at its heart. It will be a hark back to the first-ever worlds in Montréal in 1974 and the 1976 Olympic Games in the city, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026.

The 2026 world championships are being organized by the same group that runs the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal, which have been taking place this weekend.

“With the team at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, we’ve been nurturing this dream for years,” worlds organizer Sébastian Arsenault said. “In combination with those major, internationally renowned bike races, the UCI 2026 UCI Road World Championships will solidify Canada’s reputation as a focal point of elite-level cycling and as a tourism destination par excellence in September 2026. All the ingredients are in place for the 2026 UCI Worlds to be the most important event staged in Montréal since the 1976 Summer Olympics.”

The start locations of each race have yet to be decided and approved by the UCI, but the event organizers confirmed that the main circuit would be centered around the Parc Mount Royal. Avenue de Parc will be the site of the finish line for all of the road race events, as it is each season for the Montréal WorldTour event.

Montréal was the first city outside of Europe to host the world championships in the 47 editions of the competition.

The men’s race saw Eddy Merckx take his third and final world title, beating Raymond Poulidor after attacking him in the final meters of the race. Geneviève Gambillon claimed her second world title in two years in the women’s road race, beating the Soviet Union’s Baiba Caune.

At the Olympics two years later, it was just the men in action as the women’s peloton did not yet have its own event. In the men’s road race, Bernt Johansson of Sweden soloed away on the final lap to win by 31 seconds with Giuseppe Martinelli taking silver.