More than 150 US riders are racing for gold in the ‘Super Worlds’

There’s never quite been a world championships like it.

Some 13 disciplines will be featured in the race for the rainbow jersey all under one event in the first “Super Worlds,” set for August 3-13 at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

For the first time, para-cycling worlds will be contested in conjunction with able-bodied world championships. USA Cycling and the U.S. Paralympic Cycling Team are pulling out all the stops to race for the medals.

Nearly 120 cyclists from USA Cycling, and 32 more from the Paralympic team are heading to Glasgow.

From USA Cycling, Olympic champion Jennifer Valente and Chloé Dygert, a world champion in both track and road events, headline the U.S. squad. Hot off the Tour de France, Lawson Craddock, Kevin Vermaerke, and Neilson Powless line up for the men’s road events.

Former world champions Christopher Blevins and Kate Courtney will be chasing new medals in mountain biking, while a fleet of BMX stars light up the pump track.

A fleet of junior and U23 riders will compete in road, track, mountain bike, and BMX events in what’s the largest world championship contingent in U.S. history.

The depth and scope of these worlds is similar to what the national governing body plans for and executes during the Olympic Games. More than 70 staffers are also on hand to support the athletes.

In fact, there are more athletes in Scotland for the UCI Cycling World Championships than during an Olympic Games.

For the U.S. Paralympic Cycling team, some 32 medal hopes will be racing across road and track events.

Paralympians Clara Brown, Samantha Bosco, and Oksana Masters return as reigning world champion status on road. On the men’s side, Dennis Connors led the way on the World Cup, winning five medals in six MT2 races, and Paralympic silver medalist Aaron Keith, a 10-time world championships medalist, makes his 13th worlds roster across road and track cycling.

Will a U.S. rider deliver gold?

The last American gold medal for USA Cycling in road racing came with Dygert in the elite women’s time trial in 2019. Taylor Phinney in 2012 scored the last elite men’s medal with silver in the 2012 time trial, while Powless hit fifth for the best elite men’s road race result in two decades.

USA Cycling will bring competitive squads across BMX, track, road, and mountain bike, and the U.S. Paralympic Cycling team is racing across track and road events.

Here are the full rosters for Team USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics Cycling for UCI Cycling World Championships:

Road racing: Chasing the rainbow

Powless’ fifth in 2021 is the best by an elite U.S. male in road racing in two decades. (Photo by Alex Broadway – Pool/Getty Images)

Elite Men

Will Barta (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team) – Road Race

Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Road Race & Time Trial

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) – Time Trial

Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Sean Quinn (Sherman Oaks, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Kevin Vermaerke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race

Larry Warbasse (Traverse City, Mich.; AG2R Citroen Team) – Road Race

Elite Women

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race

Heidi Franz (Seattle; DNA Pro Cycling) – Road Race

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race

Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) – Road Race

Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.) – Time Trial

Skylar Schneider (Milwaukee, Wis.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Road Race

Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race & Time Trial

Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) – Road Race

U23 Men

Evan Boyle (Niskayuna, N.Y.) – Time Trial

Owen Cole (Chapel Hill, N.C.; Velocious Sport) – Road Race

Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing) – Road Race

Brody McDonald (Escondido, Calif.; Aevolo Cycling) – Road Race

Viggo Moore (Feldberg, Ger.; Israel Premier Tech) – Time Trial

Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hagens Berman Axeon) – Road Race

Colby Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Jumbo-Visma Development Team) – Road Race

Junior Men

AJ (Andrew) August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race

Luke Fetzer (Laguna Beach, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race

Henry Neff (Arlington, Va.; Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling) – Road Race

Darren Parham (Yucaipa, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race

David Thompson (New Canaan, Conn.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race

Junior Women

Ella Brenneman (York, Pa.) – Time Trial & Road Race

Makala Jaramillo (Monument, Colo.; SonicBoom Racing) – Road Race

Ella Sabo (Redlands, Calif.; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 DEVO)– Road Race

Samantha Scott (Boise, Idaho; CompEdge Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race

2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Road World Championships roster

Oksana Masters of the United States celebrates after winning at Women’s H5 cycling road race at the Tokyo Paralympics. Oksana was born with several radiation-induced birth defects as a consequence of the radioactivity released by the nuclear accident that occurred in Chernobyl in the north of the Ukrainian SSR in the Soviet Union, her birth country. (Photo: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Men

Dennis Connors (Beaverton, Oregon)

Owen Daniels (Fontana, California)

Freddie De Los Santos (Hopewell Junction, New York)

Travis Gaertner (Burien, Washington)

C.J. Howard (Sacramento, California)

Aaron Keith (Woodinville, Washington)

Brandon Lyons (St. Augustine, Florida)

Noah Middlestaedt (Saint Cloud, Minnesota)

Ryan Pinney (Phoenix, Arizona)

Zachary Stinson (Chambersburg, Pennsylvania)

John Terrell (Converse, Texas)

Barry Wilcox (West Jordan, Utah)

Cody Wills (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

Women

Samantha Bosco (Claremont, California)

Clara Brown (Falmouth, Maine)

Alicia Dana (Putney, Vermont)

Allison Jones (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Oksana Masters (Louisville, Kentucky)

Elizabeth Mis (Medina, Ohio)

Shawn Morelli (Meadville, Pennsylvania)

Jenna Rollman (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Jamie Whitmore (Somerset, California)

Mountain bike: Former world champions among the favorites

Courtney, shown here in the 2020 Olympics, won the 2018 world title in cross-country. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Cross-Country

Elite Men

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Elite Women

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Rockrider FORD Racing Team)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)

U23 Men

Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Carson Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Team Segment 28)

Brayden Johnson (Littleton, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Future Racing)

U23 Women

Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Sofia Waite (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)

Junior Men

Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Bear National Team)

Raulito Gutierrez (Temecula, Calif.; Bear National Team)

Nicholas Konecny (Breckenridge, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Junior Women

Andie Aagard (Highland, Utah; Bear National Team)

Kellie Harrington (Pittsfield, Mass.; Bear National Team)

Vida Lopez de San Roman (Sebastopol, Calif.; Bear National Team)

TEAM RELAY

Christopher Blevins

Riley Amos

Nico Konecny

Kate Courtney

Andie Aagars

Maddie Munro

Reserves:

Savilia Blunk

Vida Bailey

Bjorn Riley

Downhill

Elite Men

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal / Schwalbe)

Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Generation Specialized)

Dylan Maples (Orangevale, Calif.; Commencal USA)

Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Frameworks Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Clinton, Tenn.; Intense Factory Racing)

Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Canyon Cllctv)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon Cllctv)

Elite Women

Abby Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Beyond Racing)

Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Beyond Racing)

Junior Men

Nate Kitchen (Bakersfield, Calif.; KHS Factory Team)

Ryan Pinkerton (Aliso Viejo, Calif.; GT Factory Racing)

Evan Medcalf (Albuquerque, N.M.; Commencal USA)

Gavin Tomlinson (Burbank, Calif.; Specialized | DVO | Fox Racing)

Junior Women

Kale Cushman (Old Town, Maine, Slipping Gears Cycling)

Riley Miller (East Burke, Vt.; Killington Mountain School)

Taylor Ostgaard (Selah, Wash.; Transition Factory Racing)

Abby Ronca (Bethlehem, Pa.; The Gravity Academy)

Marathon

Men

Hadden Beykirch (St. George, Utah; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)

Patrick Collins (Worcester, Mass.; Assabet River Bicycles)

Will Foley (Golden, Colo.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)

Chris Mehlman (Manchester, Mass.)

Chris Schroeder (Longmont, Colo.; Dimond Factory Racing)

Danny Van Wagoner (Farmington, Utah; Team Johnson Elite Orthodontics)

Noah Warren (Birmingham, Ala.; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)

Alex Wild (San Jose, Calif.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)

Women

Kelly Catale (Pepperell, Mass.; Team KellCat)

Abigail Snyder (Roanoke, Va.; Ride Fierce)

E-MTB

Men

Trevor Bouchard (Manchester, N.H.)

David Harrison (Sun Valley, Idaho)

Nat Ross (Bentonville, Ark.)

Track cycling: Honing the form ahead of Paris

Jennifer Valente, shown here celebrating the omnium world title, will anchor the women’s track team. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Endurance

Elite Women

Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; DNA Cycling) – Team Pursuit

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit

Colleen Gulick (Long Beach, Calif.; Team Skyline) – Team Pursuit

Shayna Powless (Roseville, Calif.; DNA Cycling) – Team Pursuit

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; TWENTY24 Pro Cycling) – Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Points Race

Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) – Team Pursuit, Madison

Elite Men

David Domonoske (Palo Alto, Calif.) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Elimination Race

Anders Johnson (Huntsville, Utah) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit

Grant Koontz (Nederland, Colo.; Star Track Cycling) – Team Pursuit, Scratch Race

Colby Lange (Edwards, Colo.; Chaney Windows and Doors) – Team Pursuit, Madison, Points Race

Sprint

Elite Women

Keely Ainslie (Fullerton, Calif.) – Team Sprint

Kayla Hankins (Scottsdale, Ariz.) – Team Sprint

Mandy Marquardt (Allentown, Pa.; Team Novo Nordisk) – Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin

McKenna McKee (Vancouver, Wash.; Team Novo Nordisk) – Team Sprint

2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Track World Championships roster

Joseph Berenyi of USA competes in the Men’s C3 3000 meter Individual Pursuit in Japan. (Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Men

Joe Berenyi (Aurora, Illinois)

Aaron Keith (Woodinville, Washington)

Bryan Larsen (Windsor, California)

Chris Murphy (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Michael Stephens (with pilot Joe Christiansen)

John Terrell (Converse, Texas)

Women

Samantha Bosco (Claremont, California)

Hannah Chadwick (with pilot Skyler Samuelson)

Shawn Morelli (Meadville, Pennsylvania)

Katie Walker (Wilmington, Ohio)

BMX RACING: Always in the mix

Team USA Cycling is always in the mix for BMX hardware. (Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Elite Men

Kamren Larsen (Bakersfield, Calif.; Haro Bikes)

Jeremy Smith (Seminole, Fla.; DK Bicycles)

Joey Leto (St. Charles, Mo.; StayStrongBrand)

Elite Women

Felicia Stancil (Lake Villa, Ill.; Factory SSquared/Answer)

Alise Willoughby (Saint Cloud, Minn.; Team Toyota/ Daylight Cycle Co.)

Payton Ridenour (Pottstown; Penn.; Mongoose Bicycles)

Daleny Vaughn (Tucson, Ariz.; DK Bicycles)

Lexis Colby (Surprise, Ariz.; Gordy’s Bicycles)

U23 Men

Brayden Kempel (Ramsey, Minn.; FXR Factory Super Store)

Drew Polk (Avon, Ind.; Factory LSG)

Spencer Cole (Palm Harbor, Fla.; Supercross BMX)

U23 Women

McKenzie Gayheart (Fort White, Fla.; Factory Full Tilt/ Radio)

Carly Kane (Guilford, Ind.; DK Bicycles)

Junior Men

Cedric Cade (Henderson, Nev.; Remix BMX)

Patrick (PJ) O’Brien (Punta Gorda, Fla.; Albe’s Bike Shop)

Ethan Popovich (Valparaiso, Ind.; Haro Bikes)

Cutter Williams (Potomac Falls, Va.; Tangent/ Rift/ Rockstar Racing Team)

Junior Women

Ava Corley (La Mirada, Calif.; Tangent/ Rift/ Rockstar Racing Team)

Keiley Shea (La Habra, Calif.; 316 Racing)

BMX FREESTYLE

Elite Women

Bethany Hedrick (Ft. Mitchell, Ky.; GT Bicycles)

Angie Marino (Buffalo, N.Y.; Cult Crew)

Hannah Roberts (Buchanan, Mich.; Hyper BMX)

Elite Men

Nick Bruce (Youngstown, Ohio; DK Bicycles)

Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach, V.A.; Hyper BMX)

Brian Fox (Commerce, Ga.; Woodward Camp)

Daniel Sandoval (Corona, Calif.; Free Agent Bikes)

Jacob Thiem (Kennard, Neb.; Free Agent Bikes)

Bryce Tryon (Lodi, Calif.; Free Agent Bikes)