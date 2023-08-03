More than 150 US riders are racing for gold in the ‘Super Worlds’
Here is every US starter across all age groups and disciplines who will compete in Glasgow during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
There’s never quite been a world championships like it.
Some 13 disciplines will be featured in the race for the rainbow jersey all under one event in the first “Super Worlds,” set for August 3-13 at the UCI Cycling World Championships.
For the first time, para-cycling worlds will be contested in conjunction with able-bodied world championships. USA Cycling and the U.S. Paralympic Cycling Team are pulling out all the stops to race for the medals.
Nearly 120 cyclists from USA Cycling, and 32 more from the Paralympic team are heading to Glasgow.
From USA Cycling, Olympic champion Jennifer Valente and Chloé Dygert, a world champion in both track and road events, headline the U.S. squad. Hot off the Tour de France, Lawson Craddock, Kevin Vermaerke, and Neilson Powless line up for the men’s road events.
Former world champions Christopher Blevins and Kate Courtney will be chasing new medals in mountain biking, while a fleet of BMX stars light up the pump track.
A fleet of junior and U23 riders will compete in road, track, mountain bike, and BMX events in what’s the largest world championship contingent in U.S. history.
The depth and scope of these worlds is similar to what the national governing body plans for and executes during the Olympic Games. More than 70 staffers are also on hand to support the athletes.
In fact, there are more athletes in Scotland for the UCI Cycling World Championships than during an Olympic Games.
For the U.S. Paralympic Cycling team, some 32 medal hopes will be racing across road and track events.
Paralympians Clara Brown, Samantha Bosco, and Oksana Masters return as reigning world champion status on road. On the men’s side, Dennis Connors led the way on the World Cup, winning five medals in six MT2 races, and Paralympic silver medalist Aaron Keith, a 10-time world championships medalist, makes his 13th worlds roster across road and track cycling.
Will a U.S. rider deliver gold?
The last American gold medal for USA Cycling in road racing came with Dygert in the elite women’s time trial in 2019. Taylor Phinney in 2012 scored the last elite men’s medal with silver in the 2012 time trial, while Powless hit fifth for the best elite men’s road race result in two decades.
USA Cycling will bring competitive squads across BMX, track, road, and mountain bike, and the U.S. Paralympic Cycling team is racing across track and road events.
Here are the full rosters for Team USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics Cycling for UCI Cycling World Championships:
Road racing: Chasing the rainbow
Elite Men
Will Barta (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team) – Road Race
Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco) – Road Race & Time Trial
Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) – Time Trial
Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
Sean Quinn (Sherman Oaks, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
Kevin Vermaerke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race
Larry Warbasse (Traverse City, Mich.; AG2R Citroen Team) – Road Race
Elite Women
Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race
Heidi Franz (Seattle; DNA Pro Cycling) – Road Race
Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race
Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma) – Road Race
Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.) – Time Trial
Skylar Schneider (Milwaukee, Wis.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Road Race
Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – Road Race & Time Trial
Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) – Road Race
U23 Men
Evan Boyle (Niskayuna, N.Y.) – Time Trial
Owen Cole (Chapel Hill, N.C.; Velocious Sport) – Road Race
Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing) – Road Race
Brody McDonald (Escondido, Calif.; Aevolo Cycling) – Road Race
Viggo Moore (Feldberg, Ger.; Israel Premier Tech) – Time Trial
Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hagens Berman Axeon) – Road Race
Colby Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Jumbo-Visma Development Team) – Road Race
Junior Men
AJ (Andrew) August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race
Luke Fetzer (Laguna Beach, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race
Henry Neff (Arlington, Va.; Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling) – Road Race
Darren Parham (Yucaipa, Calif.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Road Race
David Thompson (New Canaan, Conn.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – Time Trial & Road Race
Junior Women
Ella Brenneman (York, Pa.) – Time Trial & Road Race
Makala Jaramillo (Monument, Colo.; SonicBoom Racing) – Road Race
Ella Sabo (Redlands, Calif.; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 DEVO)– Road Race
Samantha Scott (Boise, Idaho; CompEdge Racing) – Time Trial & Road Race
2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Road World Championships roster
Men
Dennis Connors (Beaverton, Oregon)
Owen Daniels (Fontana, California)
Freddie De Los Santos (Hopewell Junction, New York)
Travis Gaertner (Burien, Washington)
C.J. Howard (Sacramento, California)
Aaron Keith (Woodinville, Washington)
Brandon Lyons (St. Augustine, Florida)
Noah Middlestaedt (Saint Cloud, Minnesota)
Ryan Pinney (Phoenix, Arizona)
Zachary Stinson (Chambersburg, Pennsylvania)
John Terrell (Converse, Texas)
Barry Wilcox (West Jordan, Utah)
Cody Wills (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)
Women
Samantha Bosco (Claremont, California)
Clara Brown (Falmouth, Maine)
Alicia Dana (Putney, Vermont)
Allison Jones (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
Oksana Masters (Louisville, Kentucky)
Elizabeth Mis (Medina, Ohio)
Shawn Morelli (Meadville, Pennsylvania)
Jenna Rollman (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Jamie Whitmore (Somerset, California)
Mountain bike: Former world champions among the favorites
Cross-Country
Elite Men
Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)
Elite Women
Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Rockrider FORD Racing Team)
Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)
Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)
U23 Men
Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
Carson Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Team Segment 28)
Brayden Johnson (Littleton, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Future Racing)
U23 Women
Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
Sofia Waite (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)
Junior Men
Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Bear National Team)
Raulito Gutierrez (Temecula, Calif.; Bear National Team)
Nicholas Konecny (Breckenridge, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Junior Women
Andie Aagard (Highland, Utah; Bear National Team)
Kellie Harrington (Pittsfield, Mass.; Bear National Team)
Vida Lopez de San Roman (Sebastopol, Calif.; Bear National Team)
TEAM RELAY
Christopher Blevins
Riley Amos
Nico Konecny
Kate Courtney
Andie Aagars
Maddie Munro
Reserves:
Savilia Blunk
Vida Bailey
Bjorn Riley
Downhill
Elite Men
Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal / Schwalbe)
Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Generation Specialized)
Dylan Maples (Orangevale, Calif.; Commencal USA)
Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Frameworks Racing)
Dakotah Norton (Clinton, Tenn.; Intense Factory Racing)
Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Canyon Cllctv)
Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon Cllctv)
Elite Women
Abby Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Beyond Racing)
Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Beyond Racing)
Junior Men
Nate Kitchen (Bakersfield, Calif.; KHS Factory Team)
Ryan Pinkerton (Aliso Viejo, Calif.; GT Factory Racing)
Evan Medcalf (Albuquerque, N.M.; Commencal USA)
Gavin Tomlinson (Burbank, Calif.; Specialized | DVO | Fox Racing)
Junior Women
Kale Cushman (Old Town, Maine, Slipping Gears Cycling)
Riley Miller (East Burke, Vt.; Killington Mountain School)
Taylor Ostgaard (Selah, Wash.; Transition Factory Racing)
Abby Ronca (Bethlehem, Pa.; The Gravity Academy)
Marathon
Men
Hadden Beykirch (St. George, Utah; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)
Patrick Collins (Worcester, Mass.; Assabet River Bicycles)
Will Foley (Golden, Colo.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)
Chris Mehlman (Manchester, Mass.)
Chris Schroeder (Longmont, Colo.; Dimond Factory Racing)
Danny Van Wagoner (Farmington, Utah; Team Johnson Elite Orthodontics)
Noah Warren (Birmingham, Ala.; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)
Alex Wild (San Jose, Calif.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)
Women
Kelly Catale (Pepperell, Mass.; Team KellCat)
Abigail Snyder (Roanoke, Va.; Ride Fierce)
E-MTB
Men
Trevor Bouchard (Manchester, N.H.)
David Harrison (Sun Valley, Idaho)
Nat Ross (Bentonville, Ark.)
Track cycling: Honing the form ahead of Paris
Endurance
Elite Women
Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; DNA Cycling) – Team Pursuit
Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit
Colleen Gulick (Long Beach, Calif.; Team Skyline) – Team Pursuit
Shayna Powless (Roseville, Calif.; DNA Cycling) – Team Pursuit
Jennifer Valente (San Diego; TWENTY24 Pro Cycling) – Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Points Race
Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) – Team Pursuit, Madison
Elite Men
David Domonoske (Palo Alto, Calif.) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit
Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; L39ion of Los Angeles) – Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Elimination Race
Anders Johnson (Huntsville, Utah) – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit
Grant Koontz (Nederland, Colo.; Star Track Cycling) – Team Pursuit, Scratch Race
Colby Lange (Edwards, Colo.; Chaney Windows and Doors) – Team Pursuit, Madison, Points Race
Sprint
Elite Women
Keely Ainslie (Fullerton, Calif.) – Team Sprint
Kayla Hankins (Scottsdale, Ariz.) – Team Sprint
Mandy Marquardt (Allentown, Pa.; Team Novo Nordisk) – Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin
McKenna McKee (Vancouver, Wash.; Team Novo Nordisk) – Team Sprint
2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Track World Championships roster
Men
Joe Berenyi (Aurora, Illinois)
Aaron Keith (Woodinville, Washington)
Bryan Larsen (Windsor, California)
Chris Murphy (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Michael Stephens (with pilot Joe Christiansen)
John Terrell (Converse, Texas)
Women
Samantha Bosco (Claremont, California)
Hannah Chadwick (with pilot Skyler Samuelson)
Shawn Morelli (Meadville, Pennsylvania)
Katie Walker (Wilmington, Ohio)
BMX RACING: Always in the mix
Elite Men
Kamren Larsen (Bakersfield, Calif.; Haro Bikes)
Jeremy Smith (Seminole, Fla.; DK Bicycles)
Joey Leto (St. Charles, Mo.; StayStrongBrand)
Elite Women
Felicia Stancil (Lake Villa, Ill.; Factory SSquared/Answer)
Alise Willoughby (Saint Cloud, Minn.; Team Toyota/ Daylight Cycle Co.)
Payton Ridenour (Pottstown; Penn.; Mongoose Bicycles)
Daleny Vaughn (Tucson, Ariz.; DK Bicycles)
Lexis Colby (Surprise, Ariz.; Gordy’s Bicycles)
U23 Men
Brayden Kempel (Ramsey, Minn.; FXR Factory Super Store)
Drew Polk (Avon, Ind.; Factory LSG)
Spencer Cole (Palm Harbor, Fla.; Supercross BMX)
U23 Women
McKenzie Gayheart (Fort White, Fla.; Factory Full Tilt/ Radio)
Carly Kane (Guilford, Ind.; DK Bicycles)
Junior Men
Cedric Cade (Henderson, Nev.; Remix BMX)
Patrick (PJ) O’Brien (Punta Gorda, Fla.; Albe’s Bike Shop)
Ethan Popovich (Valparaiso, Ind.; Haro Bikes)
Cutter Williams (Potomac Falls, Va.; Tangent/ Rift/ Rockstar Racing Team)
Junior Women
Ava Corley (La Mirada, Calif.; Tangent/ Rift/ Rockstar Racing Team)
Keiley Shea (La Habra, Calif.; 316 Racing)
BMX FREESTYLE
Elite Women
Bethany Hedrick (Ft. Mitchell, Ky.; GT Bicycles)
Angie Marino (Buffalo, N.Y.; Cult Crew)
Hannah Roberts (Buchanan, Mich.; Hyper BMX)
Elite Men
Nick Bruce (Youngstown, Ohio; DK Bicycles)
Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach, V.A.; Hyper BMX)
Brian Fox (Commerce, Ga.; Woodward Camp)
Daniel Sandoval (Corona, Calif.; Free Agent Bikes)
Jacob Thiem (Kennard, Neb.; Free Agent Bikes)
Bryce Tryon (Lodi, Calif.; Free Agent Bikes)