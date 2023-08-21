Most underrated racer of the season? Mads Pedersen blows up Bemer Classic in sensational summer streak

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage wins at the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.

Top-six finishes at Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Gent Wevelgem.

GC victory at the Tour of Denmark.

And now another win at the WorldTour-rated Bemer Cyclassics.

Who the heck is this, Mathieu van der Poel or Wout van Aert!?

No, it’s Mads Pedersen.

Pedersen dazzled again Sunday with a sensational victory at the Bemer Cyclassics as he continues to ride a rolling wave of phenomenal 2023 form.

Lidl-Trek’s bulldozer Dane started winning in February and has barely stopped since.

And he’s certainly not slowed down this summer.

Pedersen this month barnstormed to fourth a road worlds, won overall at the Tour of Denmark, and one day later, attacked late and held off the sprinters in a Netflix-worthy final at Hamburg’s Bemer Cyclassic.

“I wouldn’t say I’m unbeatable, but the shape is good,” Pedersen said shortly before he was awarded an oversized beer on the podium Sunday.

“We planned the whole Tour to have good shape for the world championships, and that’s what we are carrying on now. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

Mads Pedersen since 🌈World Championships RR: 4, 3, 5, 2, 2, 1, 1 (GC), 1 Today he won BEMER Cyclassics WT 1-day race in Germany thanks to a gigantic final km surge, just 1 day after triumphing GC title and ITT stage win in Denmark. #BemerCyclassics pic.twitter.com/dX6WztN1y6 — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) August 20, 2023

Pedersen would likely be the classics rider of the season were it not for the pesky presence of Van Aert, Van der Poel, and Tadej Pogačar.

Had racing played out a little differently this year, the 27-year-old would have been in the frame to win the Tour of Flanders and a second road race world title.

And although he completed the “Pederslam” by winning a stage at all three grand tours when he surged to victory in Napoli at the Giro d’Italia, Pedersen could have won twice more in the Corsa Rosa.

‘We’ll try to get the most out of it until I pop’

Pedersen has been standing on podiums since the first day of his season on February 1 and plans to step atop a few more before the wheels fall off.

“From now on, we don’t know when the line will break. So we’ll try to get the most out of it until I pop,” he joked Sunday.

Pedersen will close out his barnstormer season with another week of racing through the Deutschland Tour and GP Plouay.

Don’t be surprised to see him add one more win along the way.

“It’s a long season now and until now it’s been hard and I can feel it,” Pedersen said. “Luckily there’s still some gas in the tank and now we go onto Germany and take it from there.”

Cheers to you, Mads Pedersen.