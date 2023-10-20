Movistar Still Searching for its New Ace: The Once-Mighty Grand Tour Machine Locked in Holding Pattern

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Team Movistar, Spain’s lone elite men’s WorldTour team, confirmed a slew of signings the past few days to round out its 2024 roster, but it’s still missing that blockbuster rider capable of winning the Tour de France and moving the grand tour needle.

Among the new arrivals are proven stage-hunters Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and Rémi Cavagna (Soudal Quick-Step), plus five other riders who are at different stages of development.

What’s not there is a marquee name to give the peloton’s longest running elite men’s team renewed energy and heft in the grand tours and the quest for the yellow jersey.

Efforts to sign away Carlos Rodríguez, one Spain’s most promising grand tour riders who won a stage and hit fifth in the 2023 Tour de France, seem to have petered out. Reports indicate Rodríguez will stay with Ineos Grenadiers at the end of his current contract that runs out this season.

Juan Ayuso, the other highly touted up-and-comer, is bound to UAE Team Emirates in a longterm contract through 2028.

Rumors are flying that Nairo Quintana, who won a Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia with Movistar, could return after sitting out 2023 due to a controversial Tramadol case. Those reports are not confirmed.

Who’s left?

The open market seems largely blocked with most of the major GC favorites under longterm contracts. The exceptions are Primož Roglič moving to Bora-Hansgrohe and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart heading to Lidl-Trek.

Enric Mas, who suffered through an injury-plagued 2023 campaign, remains the team’s outright GC leader.

Efforts to build the rider from Mallorca into a legitimate Tour contender seemed to have stalled, however. And at 29 in January, some wonder if twice second place in the Vuelta a España and once fifth in the Tour de France might be as good as it gets.

Things are equally challenging with its women’s team following the retirement of superstar Annemiek van Vleuten. The Dutch star gave the team a lot to cheer about the past few seasons, and now its women’s squad is also undergoing a rebuilding effort.

Trying to compete against the ‘super teams’

Movistar boasts a middle-of-the-pack budget, and that’s where the finished in the team rankings in 2023. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

General manager Eusebio Unzué has always managed to cobble together a solid team, but the squad is facing new challenges as the wealthiest outfits are dominating the races, signing the best-established riders and luring in the most promising young riders.

Movistar is in the middle range of WorldTour teams looking to fight and scrape for wins and points. Its budget is well below the peloton’s biggest financial hitters Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates, so it doesn’t have the open checkbook to sign away the best and brightest.

The team’s long pedigree dates back to the glory days of Miguel Indurain and Pedro Delgado, and it remained in the thick of the grand tour game going into this decade, with Richard Carapaz winning the 2019 Giro d’Italia in what was the team’s last grand tour victory.

In fact, despite growing dominance from the “Big Three” — UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma, and Ineos Grenadiers — Movistar is among only three squads that have won a grand tour in the past five years that’s not one of the elite three super-teams.

Carapaz won the 2019 Giro with Movistar, Jai Hindley won the 2022 Giro with Bora-Hansgrohe, and Remco Evenepoel won the 2022 Vuelta a España with Soudal Quick-Step.

Every other grand tour victory since 2019 came from a rider from UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma, or Ineos Grenadiers, with Jumbo-Visma winning all three in 2023.

It wasn’t so long ago that Movistar packed real GC power in its lineup, with riders like Carapaz, Mikel Landa, Quintana, and Alejandro Valverde all bringing podium-contender status to every grand tour of the season.

The team’s “Three Muskateers” strategy famously flamed out (fabulously recounted in its Netflix series), and Landa, Carapaz, and Quintana all left the team after 2019, with Valverde retiring at the end of 2022.

The arrival of Mas in 2020, with unfulfilled hopes of seeing such riders as Ivan Sosa and Ruben Guerreiro step into the GC void, left Movistar largely distanced by its better-funded rivals.

Serious strength heading to Movistar Team in 2024 💪 French time-trial champion Rémi Cavagna and Italian climber Davide Formolo both join the team on two-year deals ✍️ 📸 Cor Vos pic.twitter.com/c8KsTJA6yv — Velon CC (@VelonCC) October 19, 2023

Reports of the arrival of a new, deep-pocketed sponsor have yet to materialize, and there have been some behind-the-scenes shakeups, with head of performance Patxi Vila leaving after four years to return to Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024.

Several key riders are also leaving for 2024, including American jewel Matteo Jorgenson (Jumbo-Visma), Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek), Gorka Izagirre (Cofidis), Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan), and Juri Hollman (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Longtime anchors José Joaquín Rojas and Imanol Erviti both retire.

The team finished safely with the “safe zone” in 12th when it comes to team rankings in 2023, and its bevy of stage-hunters and sprinters delivers a steady flow of UCI points. Even if it’s not headline-grabbing victories in the major races, the team seems relatively safe to maintain its WorldTour status going into the next round of licenses at the end of 2025.

Though Movistar hints at more signings after this week’s flood of new arrivals, it appears that Spain’s lone WorldTour team remains in a holding pattern going into 2024.