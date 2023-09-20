Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to end to racing career due to heart condition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Nathan Van Hooydonck, one of the top support riders at super-team Jumbo-Visma, is being forced to stop his racing career following a life-threatening collapse earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Belgian nearly died after suffering a cardiac incident on August 13 while driving with his pregnant wife, and was later revived by emergency crews.

Van Hooydonck left a Belgian hospital Tuesday in good condition, but he was fitted with an internal defibrillator (ICD) to correct potential future cardiac arrhythmia, officials said.

Van Hooydonck was “diagnosed with a heart muscle anomaly that caused the disorder that nearly claimed his life, and it mark the end to Van Hooydonck’s professional career,” officials said Wednesday.

“I realize that I was incredibly lucky”, Van Hooydonck says. “Things may have gone differently if I hadn’t gotten good help so quickly.

“I’m fine now, but I still have to deal with the fact that this marks the end of my professional career,” he said. “I would like to express my gratitude to the people who helped me, the medical team at the hospital and all the fans who sent me messages. I will now focus on my recovery and my upcoming fatherhood. Everything is going well with Alicia and the pregnancy, and we eagerly anticipate the birth. That really helps me now.”

Van Hooydonck joined Jumbo-Visma in 2021, and quickly became one of the team’s most reliable riders in the classics and grand tours.

This spring, he was second at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, and rode to top-15’s at Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and E3 Saxo Classic. He was also part of the Tour de France-winning squads in 2022 and 2023.

Wout van Aert, who raced to silver in the European time trial championship Wednesday, was emotional at the news.

“It was hanging in the balance. I’m especially grateful that he was able to get through it,” Van Aert told Sporza. “For him it is a blow that he can no longer practice his passion.

“I can say that I will lose my best teammate,” he said with emotion. “I’m having a hard time with it. It is really unfair.”

Van Hooydonck comes from a prolific racing family, with his father, cousin, and uncle all former pro racers. His uncle Edwig Van Hooydonck won Tour of Flanders twice during his prolific career.