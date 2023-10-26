Neilson Powless Aiming Higher After Securing Future to 2027: ‘I am Getting Stronger’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Neilson Powless keeps getting better with age, and now he’s secured his future with EF Education-EasyPost through 2027.

Powless joined the team in 2020, and he’s been on an upward trajectory ever since.

This new deal will see him stay in team colors with renewed confidence and support going into the best years of his career when he target the biggest dates on the calendar.

“It is a pretty awesome feeling,” Powless said in a team note. “I joined the team in 2020 and have just grown so much here and developed so much as a rider and a person. Every year, I have been getting better with this team and its support and structure.

“It was pretty clear that this place felt like the best place for me to succeed and continue to grow. I just feel so at home here and am really happy with the direction of my career and the people that I have around me to support that.”

Now 27, Powless is a proven quality when it comes to winning one-day classics and racing for the spoils in the grand tours.

In the 2023 Tour de France, Powless owned the King of the Mountains jersey for two weeks.

And a promising classics campaign reconfirmed he’s a player in the one-day classics and monuments.

“It feels like I am getting physically stronger,” Powless said. “I am also just learning new ways to race and learning about different types of races that I can be competitive in and just being on a self-discovery path like that at this level is really exciting.

“This year was a really big eye opener for me in terms of being able to go after wins in the spring classics. That is a really, really exciting path, an exciting adventure for me to try to go after,” Powless said.

Team boss Jonathan Vaughters was keen to keep the American star inside team ranks.

“Neilson has a very strong sense of team of family,” Vaughters said. “He brings his best to every day he races. He never shows up unprepared. He always wants to do the best he can for his team. That’s an example his teammates should look to for direction and exactly why I’m happy to sign him up for the coming years.”

Powless a leading light of a new generation: ‘I’d love to win a cobbled classic’

Neilson Powless roared to fifth at Flanders in 2023. (Photo: Gruber Images/VeloNews)

Powless is one of the leading lights in a new generation of Americans shining at the top of the sport.

Other riders like Sepp Kuss, Brandon McNulty, Quinn Simmons, Magnus Sheffield, Matteo Jorgenson, and Matthew Riccitello are all hitting top results, and showing no signs of slowing down.

Already with a few big wins under his belt, Powless wants to step up even higher from such promising results as fifth at the Tour of Flanders and fifth at the world championships in 2022 that was the best by an American in two decades.

“I would like to win a cobbled classic,” Powless said. “I would like to win a monument and keep going after world championships every year.

“This is an Olympic year coming up as well. I have a lot of one-day racing ambitions, and then, obviously, there is the Tour de France,” he said.

“You always want to show up to the Tour with the best form you can to race the best guys in the world when they are at their peak fitness, but the cobbled classics and the monuments are special races in their own right. It feels like I am knocking at the door of one of those races, so I hope I can nail one next year.”