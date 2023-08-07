Neilson Powless convinced big world championship result slipped away, says crash helped create winning move

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He spent much of the Tour de France on the attack and in the polka dot jersey of mountains leader, and was prominent in Sunday’s world road race championships but, once again, Neilson Powless was left wondering what might have been.

The American regularly takes the fight to the bigger names and felt he could have been in the winning move had things played out a little differently.

Heading towards one of the most decisive moments of the race, Ecuadorian rider Jhonatan Narvaez slid out in a right-hand bend approaching the Montrose Street climb. That created a gap in the group and try as he could, Powless couldn’t quite get across to the winning move of Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Mads Pedersen (Denmark).

“That was probably one of the hardest days on the bike I’ve ever had,” he said after taking 11th. “That was just crazy. I was just giving everything I had with 150k to go. I was just completely empty in the end.

“I was really bummed that the crash took me out of the front group. It just created a separation with about four laps to go. I think that’s when Tadej, Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Pedersen got away.

“I tried to close it but the gap through the city was too big and I just couldn’t.”

The race was one where the pressure was always on. Countless moves went clear, then were brought back, with the elastic remaining intact for a long, long time. The all-out racing was exemplified by a big move by past double world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who attacked hard as if the finish line was in sight, but with more than 100 kilometers still to go; it was just one of those days.

“Everybody knew the circuit was going to be insane. The further up you were, the easier it was,” Powless explained. “Everyone was just fighting as hard as they could to stay at the front, because even if you have to make a really big effort to get to the front, once you are there it is much better. So everyone was just fighting for those first 20 spots.”

That made things all the more difficult later in the race. Stress levels were high, energy banks were running low, and any mistake, error, or incident had a much greater effect than might otherwise have been.

Every meter counted when it came to either staying in touch or being distanced.

“As soon as I saw them crashing in front of me, I knew it would take a really big effort to close the gap,” Powless explained. “Because even just three bike lengths on this circuit, you have to use a lot of energy to close it.

“I am really disappointed about that, but it was still a good day bike racing in the end.”