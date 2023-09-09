Neilson Powless rues missed opportunity at Grand Prix de Québec after late attack fails to stick

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

QUÉBEC, Canada (Velo) — Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) was left ruing a missed opportunity after a late attack failed to rip up the peloton at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Powless chased down a late attack from defending champion Benoît Cosnefroy on the final rise of the day. While he was able to drag back the Frenchman, he couldn’t shake the rest of the pack that was hot on his tail.

The big dig with around two kilometers to go left Powless without the gas in the tank to have a run at the line, leaving him wondering if he could have played it differently.

“Hindsight is 20/20 but maybe we could have changed the tactic a little bit,” Powless told Velo. “Maybe I should have paid attention to how big the group still was and realized that the move would have had a smaller chance of success and maybe if I had gone all in on the sprint I could have maybe got on the podium because I still felt really strong and I was moving up in the finish but I started from way too far back because I was trying to recover from that effort.”

Weather forecasts had predicted heavy rain for the race but that didn’t materialize, though there was some light drizzle at the start. It made what could have been quite a hectic affair into a controlled race early on with the pace only really ramping up with around 30km to go.

Just four riders got away in the first 10km of the race and were brought back with over 40km to go. It meant that the main group was still quite sizeable as it came into the final kilometers. In the end, some 40 riders finished together on the same time as the winner Arnaud De Lie, more than in any other edition of the race since its inception.

“The day as a whole wasn’t too hard, so the final two laps were really quick. I think everyone was a little too fresh because it wasn’t such a strong breakaway, so they never had to pull too hard,” Powless said.

“I think normally the move I did should have had a better chance of success but with everybody so fresh still everyone was more or less on equal grounds so it didn’t quite have enough to completely break it up. After that, I tried my best to go for the sprint in the end but I was on my limit already from that attack, I went all in on that climb. It was fun to give it a try, it’s just unfortunate it didn’t stick.”

Powless had to settle for 20th in the end, though he was awarded the prize for best climber of the day, just ahead of fellow American Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich). Despite the result, he is taking some confidence out of his performance going into Sunday’s race around Montréal.

Montréal is about 20km longer than Friday’s race in Québec and packs in nearly 2,000 more meters of climbing around its 18 laps. Powless escaped serious injury in last year’s race after a crash forced him to abandon. He’s hoping for some better fortune this time out.

“I had a crash there last year, which was unfortunate, but I think it’s more of an honest race. It’s going to be a bit more taxing than this race was. Given the way I felt today, I think it’s going to be in my favor,” he said. “I would say this race [Québec] suits me really well but it’s all about timing and I may have got the timing a bit off today and I think in Montréal I should have a really good chance.”