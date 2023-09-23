New survey shows widening salary gap in women’s cycling

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A recent survey on women’s cycling painted a concerning picture of a widening gap between the WorldTour and other teams.

The Cyclists’ Alliance published the results of its annual rider survey with figures showing that almost 50 percent of respondents worked a second job to sustain their racing. Of the 140 that filled out the survey, 41 percent worked with a WorldTour team while 53 percent raced with a Continental squad. Others raced in non-road disciplines, while some raced in more than one.

It shows that only a very small number of Continental riders are able to race full-time without needing to work a second job.

Most concerningly, there was an increase of riders who were not paid at all, with 25 percent going without remuneration compared to 23 percent in the 2023 survey. Excluding the WorldTour riders who are guaranteed a minimum salary, the number of unpaid riders rises to 41 percent. Meanwhile, more than 70 percent of those outside the WorldTour receive less than €10,000.

“Despite some signs that women’s professional cycling is progressing, this survey also reveals that many women continue to face tough challenges in the pursuit of a professional cycling career. The disparities between riders in the WorldTour and riders outside the WorldTour continue to grow wider,” The Cyclists’ Alliance said.

This year’s survey had 16 more respondents compared with the 2022 study, with a higher percentage coming from WorldTour teams. Of the respondents, a slightly higher proportion are newer to racing though the majority have still raced for four or more seasons.

This, in part, can account for some of the increase in riders with lower salaries, though it demonstrates that there is little improvement for those competing in the largely unregulated Continental tier.

There are some positive results coming out of the survey with WorldTour salaries growing as a result of UCI rules, while this year saw one more top-tier team with Alpecin-Fenix earning promotion for 2023. Last year, just 23 percent of riders earned more than €50,000 but that has increased to 34 percent now being paid that and more for the season.

The changing face of riders’ salaries (Photo: The Cyclists’ Alliance)

More riders are also receiving salaries of over €100,000 with more than five percent of WorldTour riders getting paid over €200,000 per season.

While there are a growing number of Continental teams offering some sort of salary, just 15 percent of riders at that level earn more than €20,000 and the vast majority earn less than €10,000 — an amount that is less than the minimum wage in most countries.

The peak for unpaid riders came in 2021 (the second year of the WorldTeam licenses -ed) with almost 35 percent not getting a salary. Last year saw a massive decline but that has once again increased for the 2023 season. The same can be said for riders with salaries of less than €5,000 per year.

Elsewhere in the report, the type and length of contracts remain largely the same with most riders still on one-year deals, while just eight percent have a three-year term or longer.

Financial support and education

Many riders still have to rely on a second income stream (Photo: The Cyclists’ Alliance)

This year is the sixth time that The Cyclists’ Alliance has surveyed the women’s peloton.

Of the riders responding to the survey, the salary they receive from their team is the only source of income for 46 percent. That is significantly lower than the 54 percent who said the same in 2022, though this can be partly explained by the increase in non-WorldTour riders responding.

Some 33 percent have a second job, while 11 percent receive financial support from a family member or their partner, while seven percent get money from their respective national federation, and three percent are students.

Financial concerns were named as the main reason to leave the sport early, with other common reasons being to pursue a different career, spend more time with family, start a family, and concerns about safety in races.

The study also looked into the education level of riders with almost all of the respondents stating that they had either completed third-level education or were actively studying. Just two percent of riders said that they had not completed third-level education or started a course.

A total of 15 percent had finished a postgraduate education.

Happiness in the peloton (Photo: The Cyclists’ Alliance)

Elsewhere, the report showed that a growing number of riders were working with agents though it still remained low at 38 percent. Meanwhile, more than one in five riders racing outside of the WorldTour said they were unhappy with their team, though the overall happiness level within the bunch had risen.

The survey finally polled riders on what they wanted to see change with 63 percent wanting all riders to earn some sort of minimum salary. Better race safety was high up on the list with 58 percent wanting improvements, while 42 percent desired more television coverage of races.

Television coverage was once the top concern, but as that has improved other issues have come to the forefront. Those include team staff being qualified and checked, and more racing opportunities for developing riders.

The number of respondents wanting all riders to receive paid maternity leave was one of the big changes, jumping from three percent to 25 percent in the last year.