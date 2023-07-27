No mid-season transfer for Caleb Ewan despite green light to leave Lotto-Dstny

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The recent declaration by Lotto-Dstny that Caleb Ewan can leave the team will not see him change kits in 2023.

Mid-season transfers are rare in cycling, and for the Australian sprinter now confirmed as out of the question.

“That is not happening,” Ewan’s agent Jason Bakker told Velo on Thursday.

“We have had no discussions regarding mid-season transfers. I think most teams have their plans in place for 2024 and as such the ability for any team to cater for a mid-season transfer, I would have thought, is highly unlikely.

“The other key aspect of this is that it’s not on Caleb’s radar. With an ounce of luck he could have one and maybe two stage wins in the Tour de France and, if that was the case, would we be having this conversation now?”

Were a mid-season transfer to happen, it would have to be part of a longer deal than just for the rest of the season. Bakker’s point about 2024 is that few teams have openings for next year, and fewer still will have a slot free for the remainder of this season.

That means that Ewan will finish out the season with Lotto-Dstny, and at the same time work out whether he will still be wearing that kit for the remaining year of his contract, or if he will be racing elsewhere in 2024.

“He is a winner”

Publicly-visible tension with the team arose at the Tour when Lotto-Dstny team manager Stéphane Heulot publicly blasted the Australian after he withdrew from the race on stage 13.

“You don’t leave a Tour like this. He just hung his head in a way I can’t say anything good about,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “A real champion lifts his team, he doesn’t do this.”

Bakker responded to Cycling Weekly, saying that it was “disgusting” and “not acceptable” that Heulot had questioned his rider’s commitment and grit.

He said that Ewen had “given so much to Lotto over a period of time of four to five years.”

Ewan took a total of five Tour stage wins for the squad in 2019 and 2020. This year he won the Schwalbe Classic and Van Merksteijn Fences Classic, and was second on stages of the Santos Tour Down Under plus the UAE Tour. He also took the runner-up slot in three 1.1-ranked single day events.

He went close to two Tour stage wins in the opening week, finishing third into Bayonne and second into Nogaro.

So, what next? Asked if he could confirm if Ewan had some interesting offers since the public clash with Lotto-Dstny, Bakker declined to do so.

“No I can’t [comment] because quite genuinely our focus has been on Caleb delivering a stage win or wins for the team,” he said. “Even though he didn’t finish the Tour I think Caleb showed in the early sprints that he is still as fast as any sprinter in the peloton.”

He said there was a logical reason why a stage win didn’t happen, namely not one but two missing elements.

“With Jasper de Buyst crashing early and carrying an injury and then Jacopo Guarnieri also crashing out early it meant Caleb effectively lost his main leadout guys,” Bakker stated.

“So I think he did a stellar job under the circumstances in those early sprints. I’m not sure what all that translates into. I guess it’s fair to say we are very focused on Caleb getting back to his very best form and returning to his winning ways, which I have no doubt he will do.”

Indeed Bakker is bullish, emphasizing the point that it is far too soon to write the Australian off.

“He has won a lot of races for Lotto-Dstny in his time there. Whether he is with them in 2024 or elsewhere, I know that we’ll see Caleb winning regularly again because that’s what he is — a winner.”