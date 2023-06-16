Outpouring of grief following death of Gino Mäder in Tour de Suisse crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There has been an outpouring of grief in the cycling community following the news that Gino Mäder has died as the result of the injuries he sustained in a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Bahrain-Victorious confirmed that Mäder had passed away Friday morning after he crashed into a ravine on the descent of the final climb on stage 5.

Mäder was resuscitated at the scene before being transported to the hospital but he could not recover from his injuries.

The 26-year-old was in his fifth season as a professional after stepping into the WorldTour with Dimension Data in 2019. In 2021, Mäder finished fifth at the Vuelta a España and took with it the young riders’ jersey competition.

Outside of his racing performances, he became known for his efforts to raise money for environmental charities. Last year, he donated 1 Swiss Franc to an environmental charity for every rider he beat throughout the season, while he donated over €4,000 in 2021 after his Vuelta performance.

Riders and staff comfort each other at the start of stage 6 following the news (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Following the news of his death, there was an outpouring of grief from the cycling community with teams and riders from across the peloton giving their condolences.

All of the staff at Velo would like to pass on their condolences to Gino Mäder’s family and friends.

Race leader Mattias Skjelmose comforts a Bahrain-Victorious rider (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person. ❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino. 🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023

Gino 🤍 — Christine Majerus (@C_Majerus) June 16, 2023

Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five. Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace. — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 16, 2023

Nous apprenons avec effroi la disparition de Gino Mäder. Nous sommes profondément attristés. Nos pensées vont vers ses proches, sa famille, son équipe. C'est une tragédie. — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) June 16, 2023

💔 We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mader. We want to send our most affectionate hug and all the best to the entire team @BHRVictorious and his family and friends https://t.co/8lz7c4HQWd — Team Caja Rural-RGA (@CajaRural_RGA) June 16, 2023

We’re heartbroken to hear about the tragic passing of Gino Mäder. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family, friends and @BHRVictorious The entire cycling family is grieving today. May you rest in peace Gino 💔 — Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (@Q36_5ProCycling) June 16, 2023

it‘s horrible news today from @tds our thoughts are with @ginomaeder s closest, his family. his friends. his team. his mates. a dark day for the cycling family. may he rest in peace. #dege #dgnklb — John Degenkolb (@johndegenkolb) June 16, 2023

Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIo — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) June 16, 2023

No words, too hard and too chocked to say anything. So sad, life is fucking unfair 😢 https://t.co/jwZuYD4dB9 — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) June 16, 2023

Never ever to forget the day

Rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9mctI9X8kA — Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) June 16, 2023

Horrible news to read and hard to accept… a young talented rider, but more important, a young person who would have a great life in front of him. My condolences to Gino's family, friends, teammates…. Rest in peace😔 https://t.co/WzlIkJ8vYD — Edward Theuns (@EdwardTheuns) June 16, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the news from Switzerland. Everyone at Human Powered Health sends our condolences, prayers, strength and thoughts to Gino’s family, friends, teammates and all who are affected. We ride for Gino 🧡💜 https://t.co/bUurJUcFYJ — Human Powered Health Cycling (@hphcycling) June 16, 2023

What incredibly sad news. I had coffee with him in Zurich once and was delighted to discover a human being that was so much more than a bike rider. He was so smart and funny and incredibly interesting to chat to. Thoughts with his family and friends today. https://t.co/blTtcYRUii — Xylon van Eyck (@XylonVE) June 16, 2023

Rest in peace Gino https://t.co/eO4yFX1l8s — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) June 16, 2023

No words 💔

RIP Gino

My thoughts are with Your Family and Friends https://t.co/y7K1NJfa14 — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) June 16, 2023

Rest in peace Gino 😔 https://t.co/DucGP45Irm — Matteo Jorgenson (@MatteoJorg) June 16, 2023