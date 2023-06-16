Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Racing
Road Racing

Outpouring of grief following death of Gino Mäder in Tour de Suisse crash

The 26-year-old died after crashing during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

There has been an outpouring of grief in the cycling community following the news that Gino Mäder has died as the result of the injuries he sustained in a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Bahrain-Victorious confirmed that Mäder had passed away Friday morning after he crashed into a ravine on the descent of the final climb on stage 5.

Mäder was resuscitated at the scene before being transported to the hospital but he could not recover from his injuries.

Also read: Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

The 26-year-old was in his fifth season as a professional after stepping into the WorldTour with Dimension Data in 2019. In 2021, Mäder finished fifth at the Vuelta a España and took with it the young riders’ jersey competition.

Outside of his racing performances, he became known for his efforts to raise money for environmental charities. Last year, he donated 1 Swiss Franc to an environmental charity for every rider he beat throughout the season, while he donated over €4,000 in 2021 after his Vuelta performance.

Riders and staff comfort each other at the start of stage 6 following the news
Riders and staff comfort each other at the start of stage 6 following the news (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Following the news of his death, there was an outpouring of grief from the cycling community with teams and riders from across the peloton giving their condolences.

All of the staff at Velo would like to pass on their condolences to Gino Mäder’s family and friends.

Race leader Mattias Skjelmose comforts a Bahrain-Victorious rider
Race leader Mattias Skjelmose comforts a Bahrain-Victorious rider (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

 

