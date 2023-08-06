Paracycling competitors adding crucially important dimension to UCI’s ‘Super Worlds’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’ll be a once-in-a-lifetime world championships for many paracycling athletes.

Until now, until this summer, the competitions have been completely distinct from the big non-paracycling events held each year.

Even the Paralympics don’t overlap with the Olympics, meaning that there hasn’t been an opportunity for paracycling and non-paracycling athletes to line out in the same venue, in front of the same crowds.

This year, the introduction of the multi-format “Super Worlds” for 2023, changes that. World title competition across 13 disciplines plays out in a sprawling schedule at the Glasgow world championships.

Now there’s a major buzz, and an additional incentive to perform well for the paracycling athletes.

This week’s track contests are a clear example. The race program has seen paracycling athletes and what the UCI refers to as elite athletes—a term which may or may not be welcomed by the first group, given how hard they work and the high levels they achieve—side by side, with both groups competing in the same velodrome in the same session.

It’s been a real buzz, and a real eye-opener too.

“From a paracyclist’s perspective, the world championships so far has been very exciting, and a really unique experience for us,” Irish paracyclist Ronan Grimes told Velo on Saturday. “For me, personally, to share competition programs with able-bodied athletes at a world championships has been really, really enjoyable.”

Grimes won the C4 world road race title in Baie Comeau, Canada, last August. The Paralympian is also a former European championships winner in the C4 time trial. A bronze medalist this week in the C4 individual pursuit, he’s been moved by the whole experience of competing in this year’s worlds.

“Racing in front of big crowds is something that doesn’t happen for para athletes outside of Paralympic Games,” he said. “So to get such an opportunity and for that to be in the mix in the same sections as the able-body world championships is fantastic.”

This has been made possible by the UCI’s decision to introduce a so-called Super Worlds this year. Combining multiple disciplines and including paracycling competition, it sees road, track, mountain bike, and gran fondo events run off at the same venue.

It is intended to do so every four years, one year in advance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Some of the paracyclists will be back for the next one in 2027. But for those who may end up retiring before then, this worlds is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of this expanded world championships.

“All I could hear was noise…and it was getting louder and louder”

Jody Cundy [pictured in main image] is one of those soaking up the atmosphere this month. He took a staggering 20th world title on Friday when he won the 1km time trial in the C4 class, the same category Grimes races in.

Now 44, he has won the kilo for the past 14 years, a hugely impressive achievement.

Cundy was born with a deformed foot which was amputated when he was three years old. He originally competed as a swimmer, winning three Paralympic titles across the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Games, as well as three world titles.

He then switched to cycling in 2006 and achieved even greater heights, taking those 20 rainbow jerseys plus five Paralympic golds.

Like Grimes, he’s relished the larger crowds at this championships. In fact, he’s getting an even bigger boost from that, given that the championships are being held in Scotland, part of his native Great Britain.

“This [world title] is probably the best of the lot,” he told several media outlets after Friday’s gold medal. “There’s a massive home crowd. That’s amazing. I was just riding round that last lap and all I could hear was noise, and it was getting louder and louder.”

As much as the combined worlds has been important for paracycling riders, it’s also been an education for spectators who might not have been familiar with the challenges, the life stories and the achievements of these athletes before now.

Sport is full of tales of grit, achievement, self-sacrifice, and discipline. But, factor in the additional physical challenges that these athletes have, and they convey an even more important message.

As professional as the professionals

Katie-George Dunlevy (R) and pilot Eve McCrystal en route to a bronze medal in the women’s B para-cycling individual pursuit final during the cycling world championships in Glasgow, Scotland on August 4, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Like Cundy, Katie George Dunlevy is another example of dedication and determination. She was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa aged 11 and is registered blind. She began her sporting career in para-rowing but switched to cycling after injuries.

She competes for Ireland, racing a tandem most often piloted by Eve McCrystal. Together they have won three Paralympic titles plus a number of world titles.

Her dedication shows that para athletes work just as hard as those without disabilities, and need to be every bit as professional as the likes of pro cyclists in their approach.

“It’s all little things that really make that big difference,” she told Velo and other journalists this week, speaking about the lifestyle she needs to follow. “When you are at home training, if you don’t do those little things for recovery, for your nutrition, if you’re not consistent with that, and your training and doing your sessions, then you’re not going to succeed.

“You’re not going to peak at the right times and you’re not going to get what you have been training towards.”

She said that herself and McCrystal are of a very similar mindset.

“It’s a lifestyle choice. It’s what we do and we have to think about it day in and day out. And you can’t really take your mind off it. It’s about having that focus all the time, which can tough at times.

“You sacrifice a lot and you probably feel like you’re letting people down all the time, you have to be kind of selfish as an athlete. But it’s what we do, and we love it. We just love racing, we love competing and when we are together racing, we are just like one on the bike.”

Ireland’s Ronan Grimes took bronze in the men’s C4 individual pursuit at the 2023 UCI cycling world championships on Thursday August 3, 2023. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dunlevy and McCrystal took bronze in the individual pursuit this week, but are usually stronger in the road events. However while they would be major favorites for the tandem time trial on August 10th and the road race two days later, they are competing with different partners this year in those road events in order to try to qualify more places for Ireland for the Paralympic Games.

Dunlevy will be piloted by Linda Kelly, while McCrystal will team up with Josephine Healion.

They will hope to blend youth and experience and clock up fine results in those two events.

What’s clear from the duo is that they are fully committed to their sport. Dunlevy is 41 years of age but as hungry as ever. So too McCrystal, who is 45, is a mother to two children, and who works as a member of Ireland’s Gardaí, or police force.

She freely admits to being a little surprised that she is still as competitive, and as hungry, as she was when she first paired up with Dunlevy.

“I never thought I’d [still] be here racing, I suppose,” she said. “But I’m very happy to be here. And the wants and the drive and the will to win hasn’t left me. I’ve no idea why that is…some psychologist needs to tell me that! I don’t know.”

McCrystal isn’t alone in that. Many of those in paracycling competition drive themselves to extraordinary lengths.

Sport is full of talk about heroism and bravery, but it’s those athletes who are missing arms and legs, who are dealing with physical and neurological challenges or who, like Dunlevy, are blind who really have the power to inspire.

There’s a powerful message there, and Grimes is glad that the Super Worlds is a medium to convey those stories.

He’s hopeful that this year’s combined championships will have a very powerful legacy.

“I think for paracycling, this can only go to increase the exposure of the sport,” he told Velo on Saturday. “And hopefully to drive further participation in the sport through all levels.

“I think for parents who have children with disabilities at home, maybe it is only once every four years that you see para athletes on telly. And now with these world championships, it is increasing exposure and showing the full range of disabilities that can compete on a bicycle.

“Hopefully that will open up cycling to a large number of people that wouldn’t have thought it possible before.”

If that’s indeed one of the outcomes of the first UCI Super Worlds, then that will be a worthwhile legacy indeed.