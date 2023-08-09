Paris-Roubaix win inspiring Alison Jackson’s rainbow dream at world championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — It has been a big year for Alison Jackson, and she doesn’t want it to stop yet as she eyes the rainbow jersey for Canada this weekend at the Glasgow “Super Worlds.”

Jackson took her biggest career victory in the spring when she won Paris-Roubaix from a breakaway and she’s using that win as inspiration going into the women’s road race Sunday.

While the courses are very different, Jackson’s win at the Hell in the North showed the Canadian what she was capable of and she wants it to do the same for her compatriots. It means that she’s going into the 154.1km race with bigger ambitions than she has previously had at a worlds.

“We have a great team going with a varied skillset but it’s really good for this kind of punchy course. A technical course is better for me, too,” Jackson told Velo.

“With this Paris-Roubaix win, we can go in with a loftier goal than in the past. We always want to go for the top 10 but I think this time we want to go for the win and I think that with the Paris-Roubaix win it also shows other Canadians that it’s possible that we can be on the top step. Hopefully, that brings a lot of confidence to the team.”

The women’s road race will roll out of the scenic surroundings of Loch Lomond on Sunday morning before heading east and then south into Glasgow for six laps of the finishing circuit. The peloton has had a chance to see how the technical course might be raced with the juniors and the elite men already competing for rainbows on it.

Mathieu van der Poel won the men’s event after what was a hyper-aggressive race that saw one of the lowest numbers of riders finishing in the last century. The women’s race is likely to play out in similar circumstances with teams looking to get rid of their rivals through attrition.

Alison Jackson at the Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Jackson has already had a preview of the course earlier this year and she made some local friends along the way.

“I’m really looking forward to doing that course, I did a recon earlier in the year and made some young fans from the Stirling bike club so that will be very fun,” she said. “It’s interesting, we have this long run in until we get to the circuit but once we get to the circuit there’s still 100k. It’s a long race and there’s so many different points where there can be action and attacking. It’s a very dynamic course and there’s going to be a lot of action and it’s about reading the race well and getting in the right move.”

Canada will be fielding a six-rider team that includes Olivia Baril, Simone Boilard, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sara Poidevin, and Sarah van Dam.

Tour de France debut

Alison Jackson relaxes during the Tour de France Femmes. (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Jackson is coming into the world championships in Glasgow after making her debut at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this summer, which she did in her new national champion’s jersey after regaining her title from her worlds teammate Coles-Lyster.

She was initially there to support her EF Education-TIBCO-SVB teammate Veronica Ewers in a GC challenge, but the American crashed heavily on stage 6 and was forced to abandon with a broken collarbone. Though the final days ultimately ended up being about making it through to the finish, rather than helping her teammate to a good GC ride, Jackson was still able to leave her mark on the race.

After putting out a request for food-based hand-ups on social media, several fans left some artwork food on the road for her during the queen stage to the Col du Tourmalet. It’s not just the fans on the roadside that have been paying attention but she is enjoying the reach that the race has back at home, too.

“The atmosphere has been my favorite part. I had a bit of a different start to the race with illness on the first day and then crashing on the second. I’m loving the atmosphere,” Jackson said of the Tour de France Femmes. “The visibility of the Tour de France is international. Being from Canada, which is not a culture that is steeped in cycling, they still know the Tour de France so as a professional that is doing it as a career, it’s really validating and special that a lot of people from back home are watching and tuning into it. It’s really exciting for any up-and-coming riders to see what is possible.”

The Tour de France Femmes only hit the women’s calendar last year after years of campaigning, but it has had a big impact on the sport since it has. Jackson hopes that impact can spread to other events and bring the level of them up along with it.

“I hope that other races follow suit with how the race is managed. Also, the fans. There is such a big fanbase and it’s such a good market for women’s cycling. Just to show that and to get other brands and sponsors involved and just make it a really great fan experience,” she said.

“When people come to races they can see riders and they can get the polka-dot jersey and be a part of the whole atmosphere of the Tour. It’s an entertainment business and we can make it a great experience for the fans along the roadside. We’ve put on such a great show and there has been a new winner every stage so far and it’s a really exciting race. I hope that other organizers follow suit in putting the parameters as professional as possible.”