Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wants to ride road with Ineos Grenadiers

GLENTRESS FOREST, United Kingdom — Pauline Ferrand-Prévot still has her eyes set on a return to road racing in the near future and the Frenchwoman would like to do it with Ineos Grenadiers.

Ferrand-Prévot, who won the XCO mountain bike world title Saturday, became the team’s first-ever female rider last year when she signed with the squad for mountain bike and cyclocross last winter. Her main focus at the moment is the mountain bike event at the Olympics next year and she’s all-in on that but she still has an eye on coming back to the road, which she last raced in 2018.

Ineos Grenadiers hasn’t yet joined the flood of men’s teams setting up a road squad but the addition of Ferrand-Prévot to the team could provide the best chance yet to do it and rumors of a team being set up are growing.

“For sure,” Ferrand-Prévot said when asked if she wanted to ride the road with Ineos. “Now, I want to finish my career with this team because when you have such a good team it’s hard to find better and now to come back in something less good I’m not sure I would be able to honor that. I would like to stay with them, I like them.

“You have to ask the big boss if they do it. When they do things, they do it good, so maybe they wait because they’re not 100 percent sure they will make it good.”

Ferrand-Prévot credited the Ineos team with helping her to her fifth XCO world title. The French woman dominated the rest of the field Saturday with a confident ride, beating her teammate Loana Lecomte by 1:14 with Puck Pieterse rounding out the podium at 1:27 back.

She already won the short track event earlier this week but this is the first XCO event she has won all season. Ferrand-Prévot said that adjusting to a new team meant she wasn’t at full speed at the start of the year but a crash at the start of July forced a bit of a rest for her.

“With the new team and I had a new coach, I said I have to be 85 percent good for the beginning of the season so I was good in the world cup, but I knew it wasn’t my best shape. I was still able to be on the podium a few times,” Ferrand-Prévot said. “After Val di Sole I had this big crash and I really suffered with my knee. It forced myself to have a few days off and then feel better and start preparing for this goal.

“I went training in Andorra with the Vuelta group and I had such a good time. It was really a nice time. I was training and we got a massage every day and we had a chef so it was really like a professional athlete life and I love it. Also, I have to thank the team and riders for this camp, because I think that’s why I was so good today.”

Her teammate Lecomte had the stronger start of the two, pushing away from the pack on the opening part of the first lap. Ferrand-Prévot then had to dig deep to pull back Lecomte, but she had plenty left in the tank once she made the catch and she just powered away.

“I had such a bad start and Leona had a really good start. Leona did her own race and when I saw that I had an 18-second gap to her, I thought I had to come back to the front and when I came to the front I felt good and so I knew I had to go,” Ferrand-Prévot said.

“Because I chose the hardtail I knew I had to make the difference on the climb and try to recover in the downhill. I knew in the downhill I wasn’t the fastest so I tried to relax, breathe, and try to recover to go full gas on the climbs. This was my plan to do my own race and not worry about the others and just be focused on one mission and go full gas.”

The worlds were the center of Ferrand-Prévot’s focus in this part of the season so she hasn’t planned what will come next. There are still some mountain bike events to some but she is also considering returning to the gravel world championships in October and then onto the cyclocross season.

“We have to discuss about the end of the season because this race was a big goal so we didn’t really discuss about after. Now, I would like to know what is the plan, but I would like to defend my [gravel] title for sure,” she said.

“Last year, I decided to do cyclocross after such a big season and I didn’t take a break. I changed team in November so I thought I would go straight to cyclocross because it was everything new for me, new everything. I didn’t want to lose time and if I start my cyclo-cross season then I would be getting to know the team a bit before January.

“I had a bad cyclocross season to be honest, but it was a chance to learn how the team was and everything. In the end, it was really good to make it. I was super tired from the MTB season, I started to get sick, I crashed and got an infection in my leg. I didn’t have a good cyclocross season but why not come back this winter.”