Pogačar-to-Giro Speculation Builds Ahead of Giro d’Italia, Tour de France presentations

The Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and the Vuelta a España are still months away, but riders, teams, and fans will get their first peek of what lay in store this month.

These route reveals are especially important for teams and riders so they can start mapping out their 2024 racing calendars. Squads will divvy out their grand tour goals across various captains and workers, and building the respective racing schedules out from there.

The grand tour rollouts begin Friday with the 2024 Giro route.

One juicy rumor already making the rounds is that Tadej Pogačar might decide to race his first Giro d’Italia.

Since barnstorming onto the scene with third at the 2019 Vuelta a España, he’s only raced the Tour since then.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, the newspaper owned by Giro operators RCS Sport, ran a big story over the weekend insisting that Pogačar should take on the Giro. A teasing headline read that winning the Tour de France is not enough for a big champion like Pogačar.

The UAE Team Emirates star is also scheduled to attend a Giro event this weekend, so some are hoping he could confirm he will race the corsa rosa.

Every year, the Giro seems to lure in at least one very big name. This year, it was Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, and Geraint Thomas. In 2022, the Giro attracted Vincenzo Nibali along with Mathieu van der Poel and Mark Cavendish.

The year before that, Egan Bernal won the pink jersey. Chris Froome came and conquered the Giro in 2018 in what was his last pro win.

Landing Pogačar would be a huge coup for the Giro, but it might not happen this year.

Why? If Pogačar did race the Giro, it would be a very short turn-around to race the Tour as well.

With the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the Tour starts a week earlier than normal. There would only be four weeks to recover from the Giro before racing the Tour, not to mention the prestigious Olympic road race and time trial events two weeks later.

It’s hard to imagine Pogačar would skip the Tour in favor of racing the Giro and perhaps the Vuelta a España instead.

There was no word from UAE Team Emirates officials.

Of course, no one’s won the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998. Chris Froome was the latest to come close in 2018. He won the Giro that year and finished third in the Tour.

Regione Piemonte will host the Grande Partenza of the Giro d’Italia 2024! Opening stage on 4 May with start in Venaria Reale. La Regione Piemonte ospiterà la Grande Partenza 2024! Si parte il 4 maggio da Venaria Reale. 👇Thread 👇#Giroditalia #GrandePartenza @regionepiemonte pic.twitter.com/loF5oPVWke — Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) October 9, 2023

What’s confirmed is that the 107th edition of the corsa rosa starts May 4 in Turin, and will end May 26 in Rome.

Officials revealed the opening stages in the Piemonte region, with stage 1 tackling the Superga, among other hills, with stage 2 already hitting a Cat. 1 summit finale. Stage 3 is an uphill kicker in Fossano.

There are plenty of rumors, with two middle-distance TT’s possible in the cards, with the return of the Stelvio, Monte Grappa, and the traditional loops across the Dolomites and Alps. No mention of the Zoncolan, at least not yet.

With the RCS Sport also taking over the Giro Donne, and details of the 35th Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (July 7-14) are also expected to be revealed.

The Vuelta a España, which concluded less than a month ago with Sepp Kuss as the winner, typically doesn’t roll out its course details in December. Officials already confirmed the race will start in Lisbon, the site of the Vuelta’s first international departure back in the 1990s.

It’s unsure when the route for the 10th Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta will be confirmed, but the race runs from April 29 to May 5.

Tour de France presentation on October 25

For the first time in race history, the Tour de France will not finish in or near Paris in 2024. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Of course, everyone is waiting to see what ASO comes up with for the 2024 editions of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in the official presentation October 25 in Paris.

The glamorous multi-media event is held every fall in the Le Palais des Congrès in the posh 17th arrondissement of Paris.

The Tour’s biggest stars, sport directors, and figures show up in what’s a sort of red carpet event for the sport.

The presence of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris is putting a pinch on the Tour, and the race announced that the Tour will not finish in Paris or in its environs for the first time in race history.

Already confirmed is the start in Florence, Italy, on June 29, and the conclusion in Nice with a closing day time trial on July 21.

The first three stages will trace through Italy in what’s a bit of surprise in that it’s the first time in Tour history the race will start in the neighboring country.

🚵🏻🇫🇷 The #raceroute of the Tour de France 2024 #TDF2024 #TDF is starting to be revealed, at more than 3 weeks of the official presentation! Will this be the race route, almost complete in this publication? #rumours The non blurred map and all info at https://t.co/90UqTu6zR6 pic.twitter.com/Lbb0FPVngI — velowire.com (@velowire_com) October 2, 2023

As always, there are plenty of rumors flying about, with talk of a gravel stage, perhaps a return of the Alpe d’Huez, and some new “undiscovered” climbs.

The drama will last until the final pedal strokes — well, at least that’s what ASO is hoping for — because the last time a time trial was the final stage in the Tour was in 1989. And we all know what happened there.

The 2023 road season is almost in the rearview mirror, but with these grand tour route reveals, it’s already time to start making those AirBnB bookings for the 2024 grand tour season.

There’s still the final WorldTour race in Gree Tour of Guangxi (October 12-17), back for the first time since pre-COVID edition in 2019.

After that, WorldTour racing goes dormant until January at the women’s and men’s Santos Tour Down Under. Plenty of time for beach vacations for the top pros and cyclocross for the winter season.

What’s the road junkie to do in the meantime? Tune into grand tour rollouts, of course!

Check back to Velo for all the presentation coverage.