Polemica: Chaos and drama as Adriatica Ionica three-day canceled 16 hours before start

Chaos and drama met the 16 teams that turned up for the fifth edition of the Adriatica Ionica Race on Thursday.

Most importantly, there were no signs of a bike race about to depart.

Instead, just 16 hours before the first of three stages was to leave Corropoli, the news finally came in that the race was over. A scathing press release from the race organizer gave only a small insight into the reasoning behind the cancellation but indicated that there was a lot more to be said.

“The Adriatica Ionica Race 2023 will not take place: despite the intent to give substance and implement the project conceived and promoted by Moreno Argentin this year too, the ASD Sportunion [the race organizer -ed] was forced to stop in the face of conduct not attributable to the organizing company and which made the event impossible to take place,” the statement said.

“It will be the responsibility of the ASD Sportunion company to announce, in a press conference that will be called in the next few days, all the documentable behaviors of the various subjects who have determined this situation and who have caused further damage to the world of Italian cycling.”

Well, finally the decision has been made that the race is cancelled. No Adriatica Ionica Race in 2023. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2tAJU4iR8o — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) September 21, 2023

Italian publication BiciPro provided more detail of the chaotic day that ultimately led to the cancellation of the race. According to the website, reassurances that the race would go ahead continued well into Thursday and some infrastructure for the event had been placed by local authorities in Corropoli for the start.

Indeed, even a party to celebrate the team presentation that evening was still planned.

On Twitter, teams posted their selections for the race — unaware of what was about to happen — and journalists turned up to cover the race. However, there was no UCI jury, nor was there an escort for the race to ensure its safety.

Amidst all of this, the organizer issued a statement on its website to say that it hoped to resolve the issued by 4 pm Thursday. Later, teams agreed to extend that deadline, hoping that it would still be able to go ahead.

However, that hope was ultimately dashed, and the race was canceled.

Missed deadlines and a blame game

A 2.1 event, this year was meant to be the fifth edition of the Adriatica Ionica Race. Last year’s edition was won by Filipo Zana, who beat Natnael Tesfatsion by 15 seconds to take the title.

According to BiciPro, the issues have been longlasting and involved a dispute with Italy’s Professional Cycling League (LCP), which ultimately didn’t approve the race. In the spring, ASD Sportunion and the LCP failed to reach an agreement for TV rights.

Argentin, BiciPro said, accused the LCA of being political and said that this row between the two was the reason behind the UCI not turning up to adjudicate the race. Despite this, the organizer continued to try and save the race.

The LCA had called some teams, but there had been nothing official from the race, and 16 of the 20 teams expected turned up hoping to compete. Two WorldTour teams, Astana and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, were expected to start alongside a strong selection of ProTeams and Continental squads.

In the end, the call to cancel the race came shortly before 5 pm when teams were eventually told to “go home.”

The LCP issued its own statement on the matter, stating that the organizer of the Adriatica Ionica Race had not met its multiple deadlines to make it fully compliant with the regulations.

“Before the provision, taken, with great regret, on 20 September, as a consequence of the numerous extensions granted to the organizer, the League adopted three other commissioner resolutions, all aimed at supporting the holding of the event, obviously in full compliance with all the current regulations relating to professional road cycling races,” the statement read.

“The deadline of September 17th was further extended to September 20th, 12 pm, in an extreme attempt to protect an important cycling event, in the broader context of safeguarding the Italian cycling heritage.

“On that date, however, the League was forced to take note that none of the prescribed obligations had been fulfilled, among all and in particular, the necessary road safety conditions for the conduct of professional road races (considering the safety of the athletes participating to the race, together with that of the spectators, an essential requirement for proceeding with a consequent authorization of the race).”