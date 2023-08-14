Power Analysis: How Chloé Dygert won the world’s time trial

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of Chloé Dygert‘s world’s winning time trial.

Chloé Dygert sat in the hot seat for more than two hours at the UCI world championships, watching rider after rider fail to better her time.

The 26-year-old covered the course in 46:59, and there were only a few riders left that could beat her. But one by one, Juliette Labous, Anna Henderson, and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Demi Vollering fell short of the American’s pace.

As Grace Brown began the cobbled climb to the finish, she was only a few seconds away from winning the rainbow stripes. But as 46:59 came and went, Chloé Dygert could begin to celebrate her second TT world title, completing an emotional comeback that cannot be understated.



In this article, we’ll look at Dygert’s power file from the worlds TT, as well as her final preparations for the race.

Throughout this article, we’re analyzing power files posted to Chloé Dygert’s and “vesper L”’s Strava accounts. At the time of this writing, “vesper L” has only 10 followers, but that’s about to change. After thoroughly cross-checking the rides, times, and GPS data, I can say with 99.99 percent certainty that these are Dygert’s files.

“vesper L”’s world championship time trial (TT) file, for example, begins at precisely 2:18 PM on August 10th (Dygert’s exact start time) and follows the closed roads that could’ve only been ridden by riders in the championship.

In the leadup to Thursday’s race, Dygert completed two reconnaissance laps of the Stirling TT course: one on Monday and again on Tuesday. This is standard practice for a rider preparing for the world TT championships, but Dygert also uploaded two indoor trainer rides before the race.

On Wednesday morning, Dygert completed a 30-minute indoor trainer session at 7:30 AM. It looks like a standard Zone 1-2 session, plus 6×1 minute high-cadence (110 rpm) intervals at 240w.

Dygert: Wednesday trainer session

Time: 30’07”

Average Power: 155w (~2.4w/kg)

Dygert may have ridden on Wednesday afternoon, but the next Strava upload comes from Thursday morning at 4:50 AM. She completed almost the same indoor trainer session as the previous day, but this time, she did 6×30-second high-cadence intervals at ~260w.

I’ve heard stories about pro riders going for walks or runs in the early morning hours, or maybe doing an indoor trainer session before a big day. But a 5 AM session is something new to me, especially for Dygert, who began her world championship TT at 2:18 PM that afternoon.

Dygert: Thursday trainer session

Time: 30’04”

Average Power: 161w (~2.5w/kg)

Nine hours after her indoor trainer session, Dygert rolled down the start ramp of the TT world championships. Dygert is a master at the time trial discipline, all the way from pursuit efforts on the track to hour-long efforts on the road.

However, Dygert said she was sick. In fact, she said after the time trial, “If the race was yesterday, I don’t think I would have started … I spent the last four days praying to God that I’d be OK today. I’m still not 100 percent.”

So maybe the indoor trainer sessions weren’t planned. Perhaps Dygert didn’t actually ride the day before the TT because she was too sick. Looking at her power file, you could tell something was off.

Dygert started off at a blistering pace of ~350w and ~53kph for the first part of the 36.2km TT. In fact, I have never seen a more positively paced winning time trial in my life. As we’ll see, Dygert’s power dropped by more than 50w during this TT, and she still managed to hold off the world’s best time trialsts.

At the first time check, Dygert was already 17 seconds ahead of Grace Brown and nearly 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Dygert: Start to T1

Time: 14’26”

Average Power: 345w (~5.2w/kg)

Average Speed: 52.3 kph

First 4km: 372w (~5.6w/kg) at 55.3 kph

Dygert gained even more time between T1 and T2, and it looked like she was on her way to a dominant victory. Pre-race favorite Marlen Reusser, stepped off her bike in dramatic fashion at this point in the race.

In this section of the power file, it’s more important to look at Normalized Power (NP) than Average Power because of the number of corners. Even then, Dygert has already lost at least 20w compared to how fast she started.

Dygert: T1 to T2

Time: 13’17”

Average Power: 315w (~4.7w/kg)

NP: 324w (~4.8w/kg)

Average Speed: 47.4 kph

After T2, Dygert’s power continued to drop. While she started strong at 370w, now she can hardly hold 315w on the TT bike. But she’s still going fast, very fast.

Dygert powered over the short climbs at over 400w, but by the third and final time check, she had lost six seconds to Grace Brown, who was finishing strong.

Dygert: T2 to T3

Time: 11’59”

Average Power: 313w (~4.7w/kg)

NP: 318w (~4.8w/kg)

Average Speed: 42.7 kph

From T3 to the finish, this is where the race was won. Dygert was losing time to Brown, but the world’s TT course finished on a steep, cobblestone climb in Sterling with gradients over 12%. This is where Dygert secured the rainbow jersey.

After more than 40 minutes in the aero bars, racing sick and far from her best, Dygert squeezed every ounce of power out of her legs on the final climb to the line. She was able to push nearly 400w all the way up the climb, beating Brown by just six seconds for the world championship.

Dygert: T3 to the finish

Time: 6’32” (official time of 7’16” – Strava is not 100% accurate)

Average Power: 312w (~4.7w/kg)

NP: 322w (~4.8w/kg)

Final climb: 1’21” at 398w (~6w/kg)

If there’s one thing that we can learn from Chloé Dygert’s time trial, it’s that you should never give up, Even if you’re not feeling good, even if you went out too hard, and even if you are on the comeback from a career-threatening crash.

It’s clear that Dygert wasn’t at 100% for this time trial, not even close. She could barely ride the day before the race, and I’m sure she threw out her pacing plan in the first few kilometers. But Dygert kept fighting, and despite losing momentum in the second half of the TT, she had enough left in the tank to hold on for her second world time trial championship.

Power analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders:

Chloé Dygert

Chloé Dygert (second Strava)