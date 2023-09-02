Powless, Jorgenson, Yates, Craddock among the stars racing the Maryland Cycling Classic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Neilson Powless will be hoping for a big birthday gift on Sunday when he lines out in the Maryland Cycling Classic.

Powless is part of a marquee list of starters that also includes Human Powered Health in one of its final races on the men’s side, top European pros such as Matteo Jorgenson, Lawson Craddock and Simon Yates, Toms Skujiņš, Simon Clarke, and the best of the U.S. peloton.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider was one of the most aggressive competitors in the Tour de France, wearing the King of the Mountains jersey for several days and unleashing attacks more often than not.

He will hope to bring that same verve to America’s biggest bike race, and will be determined to improve on his performance of last year.

That first edition saw him come to the finish with four others, with Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) blasting home ahead of Nickolas Zukowsky (Human Powered Health). Powless was third in the gallop, ruing what might have been.

One year on, he’s back and raring to go. He turns 27 on Sunday and victory this time around would be a big gift to himself.

“I knew I would be coming back here at the start of the year,” he said. “I came back to America few weeks ago straight after the world championships to get used to the time zone and get some heat training in. So hopefully I’m ready for a long hard day on the bike.”

Powless has the flair and ambition to pull off a big win, but he won’t have it easy. He will be up against a stacked field of competitors, with EF Education-EasyPost being joined by four other WorldTour teams, namely Jayco Alula, Lidl-Trek, Astana Qazaqstan and Cofidis.

Things will be further complicated by a host of American squads, namely Hagens Berman Axeon, Human Powered Health, Team Novo Nordisk, Project Echelon Racing, Team Skyline and L39ION of Los Angeles.

The field is completed by Canada’s Toronto Hustle, Team Corratec Selle Italia of Italy, Team Medellin of Colombia and last year’s successful outfit, Israel Premier Tech.

Twelve months ago Vanmarcke clocked up a victory for that squad. This time around the classics star is absent, having retired early due to heart issues, but others such as Simon Clarke are aiming to take up where he left off.

“We are here with a strong team to try to defend the team’s title from last year,” Clarke, a triple grand tour stage winner, said on Friday. “I wasn’t here last year so I am looking forward to coming and having a crack at this race this year. We rode some of the parcours this morning and it is definitely challenging terrain.”

Of course, Powless, Clarke and the others will have to contend with Simon Yates. Fourth in this year’s Tour de France, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España, and a ten-time grand tour stage winner, the Jayco AlUla rider has a glittering palmarès, the best in the field.

While he’d prefer the race to be even hillier than it is, he will be closely watched. If he’s in form he will be a big dangerman.

“This is my first time racing in the States,” the Briton said. “I watched the race on TV last year. It looked way more aggressive than the profile suggested. I am expecting the same, a really open race. We have a good team here and are ready to get stuck into the final part of the season. I am sure we will be in the mix.”

Relentless ups and downs

The 121.9 mile (196 km.) event takes place on Sunday September 3rd, running from Sparks in Maryland to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

It includes 8,524 feet (2,600 meters) of climbing, and while the course profile doesn’t feature any major peaks, the first two thirds of the event are constantly undulating. Those relentless ups and downs will take a cumulative toll on the riders’ legs and make the four 12km finishing laps all the more painful, all the more decisive.

The 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic race profile

Clarke forecasts fireworks. “Compared to how the races are designed in Europe, it is actually back to front,” he explained. “Normally we have quite easier first half of races, and then they load the back end with all the climbing and rolling hills. This creates the situation where you sit back and reserve your energies and really focus on the final part.

“Here it is quite a stark contrast, it is something that we don’t normally do. But it creates some really exciting racing, something we saw last year. I think that the way the parcours is designed will encourage exciting racing again this time.”

Matteo Jorgenson is known for his aggressive approach to races and will relish what is on offer.

“This morning I did the first 40, 50k of the course,” he said. “It is way harder than I thought. On the profile it is up and down, but those rollers are hard.”

That course is certain to shape the race on Sunday, the atypical parcours ratcheting up the pressure on the riders, the need for clever tactics, and the prestige for the winner.

Whether it’s Powless, Clarke, Yates, Jorgenson or someone else, whoever crosses the line first will be feted for a standout result.