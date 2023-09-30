Primož Roglič Gaps Tadej Pogačar with Crushing Giro Dell’Emilia Sprint

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič left Tadej Pogačar for dust on the porticoed climb of the San Luca to win Giro dell’Emilia for a third time.

Roglič launched a stinging acceleration from the back of an elite group of climbers 300 meters from the summit of the final climb of Bologna’s iconic hilltop to emphatically distance Pogačar, who finished second.

Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) finished third.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig led home an FDJ-Suez one-two in the women’s race in what was her first start at the Italian classic since she won the 2020 edition.

Roglič now joins an elite club of three-time winners at the Giro dell’Emilia.

Only Gianni Motta, Fausto Coppi, and Davide Cassani also claimed a hat-trick on the San Luca, with just one rider winning more times.

“It’s beatiful uh, an iconic old race,” Roglič said at the line. “The San Luca climb, I like it, I love it, it’s always great to finish it off.”

“I also like Mortadella,” he quipped about the oversized log of cured pork awarded to the winners.

The 2.1km, 9.4 percent San Luca is tailor-made to Roglič’s skillset.

UAE Emirates tried to make the final extra-hard for Pogačar, and the group thinned to an elite few for the summit finish.

Pogačar pressured through the final kilometers, and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) threw a few haymakers that didn’t stick.

Meanwhile, Roglič waited in the shadows before he launched one stinger attack that left his rivals for dust.

“It was super hard, at the end I went for it and I had the legs to finish it off,” he said.

Roglič beat back a crew of top-class climbers in the hilltop finish.

Roglič stole the headlines at both the start and end of the day Saturday.

Also read: Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma exit

He blew the doors off at the startline Saturday morning when he told reporters he’ll leave Jumbo-Visma at the close of the year.

The 33-year-old is expected to race for Jumbo-Visma for the final time next weekend at Il Lombardia, where he’ll face off with two-time defending champion Pogačar.

Uttrup Ludwig lights up San Luca climb for solo victory

Uttrup Ludwig dazzled with her attack on the climb to the line Saturday.

Uttrup Ludwig had the legs to launch the strongest attack out of a bundle of accelerations on the final ascent of the San Luca climb before she soloed to season-ending victory.

Her teammate Marta Cavalli led the chase from the dozen-strong lead group to seal an FDJ-Suez one-two on the Bologna hilltop, with Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich) third.

Victory on Saturday puts a cap on a quietly stellar season that’s delivered a lot of action but remarkably few victories for Uttrup Ludwig.

The Dane bounded to the podium of the Strade Bianche Donne in the spring before she amassed three top-6 finishes at Giro d’Italia Donne. She went on to animate the Tour de France Femmes and finished seventh overall, and backed that up with third-place at road worlds.

Yet by mid-August, Uttrup Ludwig still lacked a 2023 victory.

It wasn’t until the 28-year-old’s “home” race, the Norwegian-Danish Tour of Scandinavia, where she got her hands on the winner’s champagne, where she twice celebrated victory.

Standout victory at the puncheur‘s classic Saturday sees the 28-year-old ride into another season with FDJ-Suez in 2024 with the wind at her back.