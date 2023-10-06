Primož Roglič Joins Bora-Hansgrohe in Blockbuster Deal to Target Tour De France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič joins Bora-Hansgrohe on multi-year deal in a move that shakes up the Tour de France hierarchy for 2024.

The 33-year-old Slovenian left Jumbo-Visma with two years remaining on his contract in order to secure GC leadership in a bid for the yellow jersey next summer.

“We can confirm Primož Roglič will join our project,” said team manager Ralph Denk on Friday. “After the departure of Peter Sagan, it’s the next milestone for us. He is one of the best riders in the world.

“We are very proud. It’s a whole boost for our team and our staff. In the conversations, he inspired us on many levels. I am super happy to share this news.”

Denk said contacts with Roglič began in recent weeks when he sensed that the star rider was not happy at Jumbo-Visma. Reports of a possible merger with Soudal Quick-Step only accelerated negotiations, and a deal came together quickly over the past week.

“Together we want to leave our mark on the big races,” Denk said. “Primož appreciates the strength of our squad and knows the great potential of his future teammates. I am convinced that his personality will inspire the entire team, because he is a leader with the will to win, and is also a team player at the same time. Most of all, however, he really loves what he does and for me, that is the key to success.”

After Chris Froome, Roglič is the most successful grand tour winner active in the peloton right now with four major victories, including the 2023 Giro d’Italia and three editions of the Vuelta a España.

Second at the Tour de France in 2020 behind Tadej Pogačar, Roglič saw himself eclipsed with the rise of Jonas Vingegaard. He did not finish the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Tour, and was not included on the team roster in July, and instead won the Giro and finished third at the Vuelta behind Sepp Kuss and Vingegaard.

With the Dane firmly at the top of Jumbo-Visma’s GC pyramid, Roglič didn’t want to risk being left off the 2024 Tour squad, and decided to hear offers on the open market.

Despite reported interest from such teams as Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar, and Lidl-Trek, Bora-Hansgrohe became the clear choice.

Backed in the deal by Red Bull, the Austrian-owned energy drink, Bora-Hansgrohe offered a compelling package for Roglič.

Denk pointed out that there are no new sponsors or additional money coming into the team. Rather, he said the team was setting money aside in order to have the cash on hand to be able to sign a marquee rider like Roglič.

“I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me,” Roglič said. “The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy. But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me, and that we hold the same ideas.”

Denk said other riders already on the team, including Giro winner Jai Hindley, Aleksandr Vlasov, and Dani Martínez, will still see their chances.

“We still need to look at the parcours of all the grand tours, and then we can make a plan,” Denk said Friday. “Above all, we are very excited to have Primož coming to our team. His winning attitude and professionalism will only make our team better.”

Roglič will race his final race in a Jumbo-Visma jersey in Saturday’s Il Lombardia.