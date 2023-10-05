Primož Roglič’s New Crew? Bora-Hansgrohe Hunts Jumbo-Visma Coach, Renews Domestiques

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Is Primož Roglič is on his way to Bora-Hansgrohe?

The German team is making moves that suggest so.

Bora-Hansgrohe this week metaphorically rolled out the red carpet for Roglič’s arrival by renewing four key workhorses and scouting the service of the Slovenian’s trainer from Jumbo-Visma, Marc Lamberts.

Roglič confirmed last weekend he will leave Jumbo-Visma this winter as he hunts a clear run at the Tour de France.

All rumors are linking the soon-to be 34-year-old to a potentially Red Bull-supported swap to Bora-Hansgrohe that would change the game for the team and put Roglič to the top of its GC hierarchy.

Reports out of Het Laatste Nieuws indicate veteran staffer Lamberts is set to switch to Bora-Hansgrohe next season in a shift that would also rob Wout van Aert of a trainer he worked with since he was a teenager.

Lamberts has been in Roglič’s orbit the whole time the Slovenian has been crushing grand tours for Jumbo-Visma, and worked with him as direct trainer for several seasons.

Roglič is reportedly harboring astronomic salary expectations for 2024 and Lamberts – who has also shown interest in working with Bora-Hansgrohe’s Belgian sensation Cian Uijtdebroeks – may be a further sweetener in the deal.

Bora-Hansgrohe also this week extended deals with mega-experienced road captain Cesare Benedetti and all-rounders Jonas Koch, Ryan Mullen, and Frederik Wandahl.

The team this summer already signed swashbuckling climber Dani Martínez, who will play superdomestique for Bora-Hansgrohe’s two confirmed 2024 leaders Jai Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov.

Bora-Roglič 2024?

Roglič’s arrival at Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024 would give the squad a new center of orbit.

The team pivoted away from one-day racing toward stage races when Peter Sagan left in 2021, and Hindley got things rolling the right way when he won the Giro d’Italia the year afterward.

Hindley wore the yellow jersey and finished seventh at the Tour de France this year, but the Aussie is in another tier from riders like Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, and Tadej Pogačar.

Vlasov’s trajectory is too uneven to be relied on, and Uijtdebroeks needs time to fully bloom.

If Bora-Hansgrohe is going to boot down the door on the Tour de France in 2024, Roglič and Lamberts present their best chance to do it.