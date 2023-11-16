Primož Roglič Sets Sights On … Everything in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič wants it all in 2024 in his high-profile move to Bora-Hansgrohe.

It’s a similar agenda, with a new team. Can he pull it off?

The Slovenian superstar is setting out an aggressive and ambitious calendar for 2024, with targets on the monuments, the Tour de France, and Olympic gold.

He cautioned his official calendar won’t be hammered out until his first team meetings in December with his new bosses at Bora-Hansgrohe, but hinted 2024 will be a season filled with a return to his favorites.

“There are many races in cycling, so there are a lot of challenges,” Roglič said at a press conference in Lubjiana. “For grand tours, it is definitely the Tour de France. Then there’s the Tour de Suisse, where I haven’t raced at all and it would be nice if I could add it.”

Roglič also said he’s “happy” with his Olympic gold medal in time trial from the 2020 Tokyo Games, and will put a special focus on the Olympic road race in Paris in 2024.

His 2024 debut new colors remain under wraps.

“Planning for the entire season takes place until the end of December,” Roglič said in a press conference. “In principle, I would not change things and would follow what I have been doing in recent years. Regarding the races, we will wait a little longer to determine with the team where we will start.”

Roglič’s high-voltage move to Bora-Hansgrohe continues to play out across the off-season. Officially, he cannot wear a Bora-Hansgrohe uniform until January 1.

He’s slated to meet with his new teammates in a team camp in December.

On leaving Jumbo-Visma, Roglič said the time was ripe for change.

“Together, we have created many beautiful moments over the years that we will remember forever,” he said. “But sometimes you have to turn the page and start something new. Now both they and I are starting something new.”

Roglič tests new Specialized bikes

Roglič cannot wear his new Bora-Hansgrohe uniform until January 1. (Photo: Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

The three-time Vuelta a España winner and defending Giro d’Italia champion said he’s already tested his new Specialized bikes that he will race on at Bora-Hansgrohe.

“I’m actually right back where I started. I was on Specialized with Adria in 2013,” he said. “I have already tested the new equipment. When you’re on your own trying out gear, you might think you’re pretty good. But when everyone else comes around, you quickly find out what is good, what is not good and where improvements are needed.”

With his departure from cycling’s No. 1 team, Roglič knows he’s up for the challenge of a lifetime.

“I left the best team, I didn’t join a better one, but I think it’s a special challenge,” he said. “Maybe we can make it the best team in a while.

“I’ve really noticed some changes already,” he said of Bora-Hansgrohe. “Everyone is highly motivated to work and ready to invest everything to achieve results. Now we’ll see where we stand when the first races start.”