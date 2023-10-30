Project Rainbow Jersey: Tadej Pogačar Sets Sights on World Title in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He went close this year with third place in Glasgow. In 2024, Tadej Pogačar wants the gold medal in the world road race championships.

Speaking to HLN.be, the effervescent attacker described two big ambitions for next season.

“A good time, and to take that rainbow jersey away from Van der Poel,” he said.

Pogačar is best known as a stage race rider but has proven he can win big in one day events. He took superb victories in this year’s Ronde van Vlaanderen, Amstel Gold Race, and Flèche Wallonne, and last month captured his third straight success in Il Lombardia.

Seeing him decked out in rainbow bands would be welcomed by many within the sport.

Next year’s world championships will be run off on a testing course in Zurich. It includes two climbs, the Zurichbergstrasse (1.1 km at 8%) and the Witikon (2.3 km at 5.7%).

Glasgow was a punchy course with shorter climbs, something which favored Mathieu Van der Poel and runner-up Wout van Aert.

Zurich should be much more to Pogačar’s liking, and his near-miss this year will only add impetus to his bid to become world champion.

For now his full race program remains to be revealed and, indeed, to be defined.

“I go with the flow. I love racing, I love the Tour, but I would also like to do the Giro, and the Vuelta again,” he said.

Pogačar’s coach Iñigo Milan and UAE Team Emirates will formulate the best approach to the new season in the coming weeks. The Slovenian was racing in ASO’s Singapore Criterium over the weekend but when he returns to Europe and joins the team in the off-season training camp, his 2024 program will start to take shape.

One possibility being considered is a Giro/Tour approach to the season. That double was last achieved by Marco Pantani back in 1998, though, and since then every rider who has targeted the double has paid for it in the Tour.

Given that he has been defeated in the French grand tour the past two seasons, being over-raced in 2022 and underprepared after injury in 2023, there is also a logic to staking everything on being at his absolute peak next July.

If he is to defeat Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel and take his third Tour, having a laser focus on that race may well be necessary.

It will likely all be decided in the coming weeks.

“The grand tours are all special. A little bit of variety is best, I think. But the team is the boss. They have the ‘brains’ to put together the right program. If I did [it], I probably wouldn’t win much,” he said.

One thing that is clear is that Paris Olympics will not be a priority. Indeed it sounds uncertain that he will even take part.

“The Games are important for cyclists, and as a child, that’s something you dream of,” he said. “But the road race doesn’t have the ideal course for me. It would be a gamble, so I’m not going to focus on it. I better make other plans.”

If those plans lead to yellow and rainbow jerseys, it will be his best season yet.