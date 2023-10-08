Evenepoel Commits to Quick-Step, Pogačar Braces for ‘Even More Interesting’ Tour de France in Post-Merger Shakeout

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It looks like we’ll see Remco Evenepoel racing the 2024 Tour de France in a Soudal Quick-Step jersey after all.

Evenepoel committed to his ongoing contract with the “Wolf Pack” to put a stopper on months of speculation about a potential move to Ineos Grenadiers or the now-torpedoed “Soudal-Visma-Amazon” project.

“The team continues, so I will stay,” Evenepoel told Sporza on Saturday at the finish of Il Lombardia. “There have been some difficult moments, but next year we will go for it.”

Evenepoel has been at the center of a swirl of contract dramas this season.

Reports through summer linked him to Ineos Grenadiers, and more recently, the potential “mega-merger” of Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma further blurred the picture.

“There have been conversations [about next year],” Evenepoel admitted. “But I’m very happy here. It was just a few difficult moments, but we’ll go for it next year.”

Evenepoel walked away from Saturday’s “Race of the Falling Leaves” disappointed at seeing his all-in Lombardia training plan upturned by a crash in the opening hour of racing.

“My knee, buttock and back are damaged. There was an open wound. At the end of the race, it started to affect me,” he said.

“But I have to be satisfied, I did my best and took steps forward. In the future I will come back here to win it.”

But before a potential return to Il Lombardia in 2024 comes a much bigger race, with far higher stakes.

A four way throwdown at the 2024 Tour de France?

Pogačar made a statement with his third-straight win at Il Lombardia (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Evenepoel now seems set to make his Tour de France debut next summer with Soudal Quick-Step.

And the cancelation of the potential fusion between Evenepoel’s team and Jumbo-Visma leaves potential for a box-office battle royale in France next July.

Former Jumbo-Visma grand tour megastar Primož Roglič made the leap to Bora-Hansgrohe in the midst of the merger melee. He’s now set to line out against Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard in a Tour with a whole new dynamic from before.

“Things will be interesting to see with them in different teams,” Pogačar said Saturday of archrivals Vingegaard and Roglič.

“I think it could be even more interesting in the Tour and the other races. But we have to wait and see what next season brings.”

Soudal Quick-Step will enter the GC ring at the Tour de France next year as relative outsiders swinging at Jumbo-Visma, UAE Emirates, and the newly reinforced Bora-Hansgrohe.

But if the team’s two victories this week in the shadow of a potential shutdown shows anything, it’s that you don’t count out Patrick Lefevere’s “Pack”.

“We are going to try to build and perform in the races when we have to,” Evenepoel said. “I have no reason to be dissatisfied here. We are going to get the most out of it.”

Pogačar puts exclamation point on end of stunner season

Pogačar ended 2023 on a high note at Il Lombardia (Photo: Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

Pogačar ended his season Saturday with all the aggression and panache that carried him to 2023 victories at the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Paris-Nice, and a whole lot more.

The 25-year-old won Il Lombardia with a blazing 30km solo that booked him yet another line in the record books, this one for being a three-time winner of the Italian monument.

In fact, it was only a fractured wrist sustained at Liège-Bastogne-Liège that held Pogačar back in another blockbuster year of his phenomenal career.

“It was a strange season with the injury, but I think it was a really great season,” Pogačar said Saturday in his winner’s press conference. “Now I can relax, try some new stuff in the winter, enjoy life, and slowly prepare for the new season, step by step.”

Time out with injury put a pot-hole in Pogačar’s quest for a third Tour de France title this summer. But he got that lucky touch back on the roads into Bergamo on Saturday.

“You need everything for this race. You need legs, condition, the right mentality, and also a bit of luck,” Pogačar said Saturday. “You need a bit of every thing here.”

Pogačar will need to carry all four of those things into the four-way Tour de France of 2024.